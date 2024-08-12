A Much-Degraded Biden Admits He Couldn't Quell the Democratic Rebellion Against Him

Joe Biden sat down with CBS News for an interview that revealed two things you already knew. There’s much fluff threaded into this sit-down, but the president sounds and looks absolutely gassed. It explains why he’s passed out on a beach as the Middle East is barreling toward a wider regional war. Who’s in charge—that’s another burning question as the United States is experiencing its weakest presidency since the Whig Party was around. The president also admitted that he was forced out while naming someone who has long been identified as one of the ringleaders of the ‘dump Joe’ effort (via NY Post):

President Biden all but admitted he was pushed out of the presidential race by Democratic Party elites and specifically name-dropped former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in his first TV interview since the tectonic news last month. Biden said that Dems in the House and Senate were worried that he’d drag down their chances of being reelected. He said he believed his reelection bid would face too many distractions if he carried on. “A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races. And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic — you’d be interviewing me about why did Nancy Pelosi say [something] … and I thought it’d be a real distraction,” he told “CBS News Sunday Morning.”

NEW: President Biden says Ku Klux Klan members took their hoods off when Trump was in office because they ‘knew’ they had an "ally" in the White House.



This man is losing it.



"Every other time the Ku Klux Klan's been involved they've worn hoods, so they're not identified."… pic.twitter.com/aAyMkJq4sH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 12, 2024

Oh, please, Joe. You voluntarily wanted to exit the race? We all know you left kicking and screaming. Your last address from the Oval Office was a mini-State of the Union, riddled with slurred words and resentment over the situation. You listed all your imagined accomplishments and a string of items on a to-do list that will never get done. Not now—not with you as a lame-duck president and a House Republican majority. That speech was an ‘I deserve a second term’ tantrum.

While not saying it outright, Nancy Pelosi has been cluing us in on how she beat the Biden White House: she knew their political operation was sub-par. She trashed it recently, while denying that she had made any calls to other Democrats about forcing the president to quit. Yeah, and John Gotti never ordered anyone to be clipped as he rose through the ranks of the Gambino Crime Family.

Pelosi may occasionally melt down in front of the cameras, but she’s still a lethal operative. She knows how to hurt her enemies and, in this case, leads an effort that gets Biden to quit. The office of the presidency can and should be able to quash any rebellion, given its advantages. If not, there’s something wrong with the president and his staff. Biden’s staff has been riddled with perpetual incompetence while Joe is dementia-riddled. It just took some donors, Pelosi, Obama, and a stiff wind to knock down Biden.

When he was thrashed by Donald Trump in the now-election-ending June 27 debate, Biden admitted to donors and fellow Democrats that he needed to work less and sleep more, perhaps even cutting down on events after 8 p.m. This is a clear sign that he couldn’t hack the job—something half the nation has known since 2020.

Democrats finally saw Biden as too weak, old, and stupid to be their standard bearer, one whose radioactivity could give the rest of the party cancer if he’d stayed. Now, the party is being headed by a weirdo Minnesotan who lied about his military service and a woman who never received a single vote from a Democrat in a primary and is now stealing policy ideas from Donald Trump.

Also, the questions in this interview--again, no wonder why this man had artificially inflated approval numbers:

I really try not to engage in hyperbole, but this may be the worst interview of a president I’ve ever seen. Each question is more obsequious and embarrassing. That is when it’s a question at all, and not just a gentle nudge toward a canned answer that elicits zero pushback. https://t.co/9wifTPczao — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) August 12, 2024