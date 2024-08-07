The Media Drops the C-Word to Describe Tim Walz. Yes, It's Offensive.

Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who infamously stuffed boys’ school bathrooms with tampons, as her running mate. Tampon Tim is feisty and will ensure he never outshines Kamala Harris, which was the only concern for the vice president. She passed over the choice most thought she’d go with, Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro because the rising Keystone Democrat is pro-Israel and Jewish.

Now, we’re going to be subjected to another wave of gaslighting from the media about how Tampon Tim is a folksy moderate, a classic centrist (yes, the media is dropping the c-word) when he’s anything but—the man is an unhinged radical who established a COVID regime one would think would only be retained in the fictional writings of George Orwell and Oceania. Tim sporting a shotgun and wearing an orange vest doesn’t mean he’s folksy. Yet, that’s how dumb Democrats think you are (via Newsbusters):

Joe Scarborough says Tim Walz is just as far-left as Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/8XD1dKHXQK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 6, 2024

ABC is pleased Kamala Harris went with Tim Walz, saying he “has that perfect back story” of being “folksy, personal”, and “fit[s] the all American definition of a man from middle — middle America”....



George Stephanopoulos: “Walz appears to fit the all American definition of a… pic.twitter.com/xgGl9Il3mC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 6, 2024

"He was viewed as a moderate" by liberal TV reporters... https://t.co/COhBOxRfmq — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 7, 2024

You can tell it's an election year when journalists start calling Tim Walz - who promotes child mutilation and BLM riots - a "centrist."



It's been like eight hours and they've already turned the dude into a folksy, rural moderate. pic.twitter.com/t6CJuU7vJH — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) August 6, 2024

Before getting into the absurd garbage that journalists are peddling today, let’s first dispel with the notion that Walz is, or ever was, a “moderate.” It’s already well established that he’s governed Minnesota as a hard-line leftist: he allowed the BLM riots in 2020 to run rampant through the Twin Cities; he supports hormone treatments and sex change operations for children; and during a particularly draconian COVID-19 lockdown, he established a hotline that encouraged Minnesotans to snitch on their neighbors for gathering outdoors. But even most (though not all) corporate journalists are not dishonest enough to claim that he’s been a centrist Governor. Instead, the preferred talking point is that, while he trended more progressive during his stint as Minnesota’s Chief Executive, he spent 12 years in Congress as a solid moderate. […] On Tuesday morning, MSNBC contributor and former Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill (whose lifetime ACU rating was 12%) lambasted those who would dare describe Walz as a leftist: “The idea that Time Walz is some lefty is just not true in reality. He got elected in a district that was very moderate… He is definitely somebody who is absolutely more moderate than people are giving him credit for right now.” Later that morning, MSNBC contributor and former Florida Dem Carlos Curbelo spent several minutes wildly gaslighting the audience of MSNBC’s José Díaz-Balart Reports: “It’s the same formula as 2020 for Democrats, but inverted. Now the progressive candidate is at the top of the ticket, and the more centrist, deal-making candidate is the Vice Presidential nominee.” Hillyard repeated the claim that Walz was a “centrist” several times during that segment. Against all odds ABC chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl somehow managed to outdo even the two former members of Congress on MSNBC’s payroll. Over the course of just a few minutes, wove the term “moderate” into his analysis so often that one wonders whether he was being paid per utterance: He does have a record in Congress as a very moderate Democrat representing a very moderate to conservative district in Minnesota… He had a pretty moderate record… He was viewed as a moderate… He will appeal, have a more personal connection to some of those moderate voters… He has a proven ability to do well with rural, moderate, even conservative voters.

I don't believe Nancy Pelosi tells people to tone it down on the Baby Deaths https://t.co/TcMxyL2BVs — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 6, 2024

No, Walz has never done well with rural conservatives—is everyone taking hits of Hunter Biden’s crack pipe?

Earth to the WashPost headline writers about Walz attracting those "rural conservative voters" https://t.co/Spdg7MLjKW https://t.co/Cdy7jDfT5I — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 6, 2024

WashPost headline: "Walz, who has a record of winning over rural conservative voters"... Um, does THIS look like he won over the rural conservatives in 2022? pic.twitter.com/QzLlpDhgsS — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 6, 2024

Independent reporter Michael Shellenberger also cited Walz’s snitch line during COVID as evidence to shred this “centrist” narrative being manufactured around the leftist tendencies of Mr. Walz, who also supports the genital mutilation of prepubescent teens.

WATCH: Journalist Michael Shellenberger explains how Tim Walz is not a moderate; “Walz waited 3 days before asking for the deployment of the national guard after BLM protests turned into fiery riots, which destroyed hundreds of businesses in Minneapolis.”pic.twitter.com/c1DgwwH6OD — Overton (@OvertonLive) August 7, 2024

The media reaction is what you’d expect.

Minnesota voter on Kamala Harris' VP Pick Tim Walz:



"He used to be what I'd call a middle of the road Democrat. Now he's a straight up socialist."pic.twitter.com/diMIe1Qb9U — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) August 6, 2024