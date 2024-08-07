CNN's Van Jones: Harris Caved to the Most Sinister Parts of the Democratic Party by Picking Walz

CNN’s Van Jones has good days and bad days. He said that the Obama coalition as we know it is collapsing as non-white men start to drift into the Republican Party. Young people, overall, are less enthused about the Democrats in general. He later likened JD Vance to a virus at the Republican National Convention, days after the Trump assassination attempt and this faux push by Joe Biden and others to tone down the rhetoric. But yesterday was good, Van Jones, who has never shied away from offering brutal assessments about the Democratic Party. He was one of the few, if not the only, liberal commentators who said that the blue wall in 2016 was hanging by a thread—Trump won that election.

As we enter the final months of the 2024 election, Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is certifiable regarding public policy, a far-left choice that makes this year’s ticket one of the most extreme in recent memory. He’s also not a threatening guy regarding outshining Harris, which reportedly was a concern. It’s a fake concern—my local dog catcher could outshine this cackling idiot. Yet, Jones got right to the point: the pick everyone thought was going to be announced yesterday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, was likely passed over due to his pro-Israel stance and Jewish faith.

Van Jones admits that Kamala picking Walz was her "caving in to some of these darker parts in the party" in terms of appeasing "anti-Jewish bigots" that have "gotten marbled into this party." pic.twitter.com/UTspmYkFfF — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 6, 2024

Jones gave a direct assessment, noting that the younger wing of this party, which has shown itself to be antisemitic and pro-Hamas, finally has someone they’re comfortable with getting behind in Walz. He added that you can be sympathetic to the Palestinian cause without hating Jewish people, though I have yet to see that. Jones admits that antisemitism has “marbled” into the Democratic Party, and we need to discuss how yesterday’s VP rollout was caving to the darker parts of the Democratic Party. The former Obama official says that needs to get worked out. Will there be time between now and Election Day? Who knows but one thing is clear: it will be a very messy discussion.

Hat tip to Mr. Jones. This was a fair assessment.