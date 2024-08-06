AP Reporter: The Kamala Honeymoon Is Coming to an End

Even before Kamala Harris picked left-wing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, reporters were catching wind of Kamala Harris's honeymoon period ending. That timeline might have been pushed up with Walz, a midwestern version of Lenin. The Democratic Party opted for political suicide instead of picking Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, which was everyone’s choice because it made the most sense. We all forgot that Kamala Harris is an idiot. For those who wonder why her campaign imploded before the 2020 primaries began, this is why: she makes horrific decisions, among other things. Last night, Associated Press reporter Michelle Price warned that Harris’ stock was about to crash (via RealClearPolitics):

JOHN BERMAN, CNN: Right. So that is something that the Harris team, I don't think we're thinking about when they began their campaign 15 days ago, but now have to think about it. It's something you know, things keep changing, and they're in a new place today. DANA BASH, CNN: It's 15 days, but it does feel like 15 years, at least 15 months. MICHELLE PRICE, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS: Yeah. I mean, the Trump campaign has already started, not only using that hashtag, but they've been repackaging the memes that the Harris's team has been putting out there. They just a little bit ago this morning, posted the brat meme with, you know, the stock market is taking in the font. That everything that has been in this honeymoon period might seem kind of silly compared to when people are looking at their 401(k)'s or when they're going to start looking at gas prices, or they're looking at what it costs at the grocery store. That the hype that is kind of coming back down to earth, we might be entering that phase that the Trump campaign has been waiting for.

The stock market meltdown yesterday did not do well for the Democrats, who know that Harris isn’t someone built to explain the intricacies of the market, nor be the person to deliver a sellable pivot for the party. They also wrecked themselves mocking Trump for saying a stock market crash would happen under this administration. Well, it happened. The progressive Left and the base are enthused for now, but this ticket is extreme, and efforts to make them seem centrist will and should be laughed out of the room—there’s too much dirt on these two.

David Axelrod aptly noted that Harris is being buoyed by “irrational exuberance’ right now, that Trump is still ahead in the key swing states, it’s still a tight race, and it remains a contest for the former president to lose. It’s not like the Democrats’ switcheroo changed the landscape that much, and the national polling must be viewed with extreme skepticism, as Harris hasn’t had a major media interview nor been aggressively pressed on her record of failure.