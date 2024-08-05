Listen to What This Liberal White Woman Has to Say About Trump. It's Horrifying.

They’re the worst. Sorry, they are, and they’re also exceedingly dumb. I’m not going to bore you with what you already know about white liberal women, the only demographic who kept the 2024 race from devolving into a blowout before the June 27 debate. That event caused the dam to break, but this voter group was the only one where Joe Biden had a solid lead over Donald Trump. In this TikTok video, your archetypal wine wine-guzzling progressive white lady who wished Trump had been killed on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

White liberal women will be the downfall of this nation. Not only that but they are not bright.

🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/F8fWdOgngl — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) August 4, 2024

But she also says she has no hate in her soul or something. This individual also felt that America was screwed because we’re ignorant and riddled with fake news. Everything this woman said applies to her and the Democratic Party. All we can do is pity these people but also desire them since they’re the ones who keep insufferable daytime programming, like The View, in production.

I also have to tip my cap—at least she’s honest about Donald Trump. Most liberals were upset that he hadn’t been killed because this is who these people are; they represent the moral rot of America, and they’re despicable people at that. This video should remind everyone why this election is so important. These people must be stopped before they destroy us all.