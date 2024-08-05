With the Economy Cratering, Let's Watch Kamala Tout Bidenomics
Can You Guess What Biden's Up to As the Stock Market Burns?
Defining Kamala
New Transcripts Reveal a Total Communications Breakdown During Trump Assassination Attempt
What Got George Stephanopoulos Really Irritated While Interviewing Byron Donalds
Must Watch: These Anti-Kamala Ads Speak Powerfully...Without Using Any Words
Here's When Kamala Harris Is Expected to Announce Her Running Mate
Trump Weighs in on Plunging Global Markets
Time for an Election Reality Check
Former GOP Governors, Lawmakers Launch 'Republicans for Harris' Group
One Supreme Court Justice Offers His Reaction to Biden, Harris' Supreme Court Reforms
Pelosi Wants to Add This 'Consequential' President to Mount Rushmore
This Democrat Governor Explains Why He Won't Serve as Kamala Harris' Running Mate
We Investigated a 'Trans Kids' Camp. Look Who's Funding It.
Tipsheet

Listen to What This Liberal White Woman Has to Say About Trump. It's Horrifying.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 05, 2024 1:35 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

They’re the worst. Sorry, they are, and they’re also exceedingly dumb. I’m not going to bore you with what you already know about white liberal women, the only demographic who kept the 2024 race from devolving into a blowout before the June 27 debate. That event caused the dam to break, but this voter group was the only one where Joe Biden had a solid lead over Donald Trump. In this TikTok video, your archetypal wine wine-guzzling progressive white lady who wished Trump had been killed on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

But she also says she has no hate in her soul or something. This individual also felt that America was screwed because we’re ignorant and riddled with fake news. Everything this woman said applies to her and the Democratic Party. All we can do is pity these people but also desire them since they’re the ones who keep insufferable daytime programming, like The View, in production. 

I also have to tip my cap—at least she’s honest about Donald Trump. Most liberals were upset that he hadn’t been killed because this is who these people are; they represent the moral rot of America, and they’re despicable people at that. This video should remind everyone why this election is so important. These people must be stopped before they destroy us all.

Recommended

Can You Guess What Biden's Up to As the Stock Market Burns? Katie Pavlich
Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Can You Guess What Biden's Up to As the Stock Market Burns? Katie Pavlich
Time for an Election Reality Check Guy Benson
We Investigated a 'Trans Kids' Camp. Look Who's Funding It. Mia Cathell
Stop Freaking Out And Focus On Winning Kurt Schlichter
What Got George Stephanopoulos Really Irritated While Interviewing Byron Donalds Matt Vespa
With the Economy Cratering, Let's Watch Kamala Tout Bidenomics Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Can You Guess What Biden's Up to As the Stock Market Burns? Katie Pavlich
Advertisement