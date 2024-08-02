How Some Reacted to Trump's Visit to Black Journalists' Conference Is What You'd Expect

Donald Trump stopped the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago, Illinois, which led to much consternation among liberals and members of this organization. Karen Attiah, a Washington Post editor, resigned as co-chair of the conference in protest. Audio difficulties led to the event being delayed by a half hour, but the event has become a Rorschach test: liberals think Trump imploded. At the same time, conservatives felt it was gutsy for the former president to sit down with what quickly became a hostile press event. It started rocky, but Trump was able to drive home his key points, especially on immigration.

Advertisement

KUDLOW: President Trump went into the Lion's Den and came out a winner. Kamala Harris was invited, but she was a no-show. pic.twitter.com/u2TrX37uCs — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 31, 2024

I’m a lifetime member of NABJ.



But they sat up here and got COOKED by Trump today by trying to act like shills for the Democrats. If they would have been more objective, their grilling would not have backfired on them pic.twitter.com/SzQM2iWSvd — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) July 31, 2024

Black women who watched Trump being treated so rudely by a black woman have more respect for Trump today. pic.twitter.com/rS6gKSgTj0 — @amuse (@amuse) August 1, 2024

Scott Adams marvels at Donald Trump's performance at the NABJ. Adam's conclusion is that the men in the audience were impressed by Trump:

"Oh my God it was perfect. It was good as the Rosie O'Donnell. In my mind this was as good as the Rosie O'Donnell play.

Did he look nervous?… pic.twitter.com/8ixIC5emxs — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 1, 2024

There was also a flurry of fake news like the event being held up by Trump because he didn’t want to be fact-checked live. It was due to an audio issue. Some also accused Trump of leaving early because the interview was so bad. It started late, and Trump had a hard stop due to a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, later that day.

Trump agreed to sit for an hourlong interview…his team cut it off at 34 minutes, an indication of how much of a train wreck it was for him — and also how good the questioning was. https://t.co/RJDpC4rD3U — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) July 31, 2024

It was vintage Trump. The remarks about Kamala being an Indian and becoming black are funny, but we shouldn’t waste too much energy on the vice president's race. The larger point is that Kamala will say and do anything to get elected, even if it means shameless pandering about her race. In 2016, The Associated Press said Harris was the first Indian elected to the U.S. Senate.

MSNBC complains that the Trump campaign is exposing Kamala Harris' 'code switching':

"It's also going after code switching. Talking about Kamala Harris' different accents that she uses for her rallies."



Code switching is a convenient way to describe blatant pandering. pic.twitter.com/FYhiHssVsl — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 1, 2024

MSNBC was so triggered by Trump's success at the NABJ that they did not air the footage, instead choosing to 'fact check':https://t.co/A3mC4pwn5r — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 1, 2024

The event was likely net zero regarding hurting or helping Trump. It’s a venue where no one liked the man, but it provided an outlet to showcase his ‘unafraid’ persona and show his willingness to fight the opposition media. It provided some funny soundbites and rehashed the media’s nasty reputation, but let’s refocus on Harris’ record.