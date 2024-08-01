We Have a Surprising Fact-Check From Snopes About Kamala Harris

You know they’re seething, but also think this could be an election-killing moment for Donald Trump. It’s not even close, but the Left is willing to grab onto anything that could increase their chances of winning the election. Trump is still the favorite to win. Yesterday, he dropped by the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago, where it was a rambunctious event dotted by disrespectful reporters asking the most racially charged questions of the former president. The one that got the crowd crowing was when Trump said Kamala Harris identified as Indian American before becoming black.

Advertisement

It's a swipe at the woman who will say and do anything to get elected. Yet, the liberal media is cooking up another ‘Trump is racist’ lie. However, they should probably cease all manufacturing operations on this one because they were the ones who called Harris the first Indian American elected to the United States Senate. Snopes had a shocking fact-check on this–they rated it true:

Claim: Associated Press headlines referred to Kamala Harris as Indian American in 2016 then Black in 2020. Harris is both Indian and Black. Her father, Donald J. Harris, is a Black man from Jamaica. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai, India. Harris was the first Black person and first Indian-American U.S. senator for California — and the first Indian-American to be elected to the U.S. Senate. Then in 2020, she became the first Black woman and the first Indian-American vice presidential nominee in U.S. history. On July 24, 2024, an apparent screen capture of a post from former U.S. President Donald Trump circulated online showing two alleged Associated Press (AP) headlines, one from 2016 and the other from 2020. The two headlines centered on Vice President Kamala Harris. The first one said Harris was the first "Indian-American US senator" while the second said she was the first "Black woman" nominated as a presidential candidate's running mate The post had gained 4.5 million views as of this writing, as well as 131,000 likes and 30,000 reshares. In the replies, people reacted with exasperation. "The Democrats love to change things up to suit their needs," one wrote. "It is amazing how the narrative changes with time," another said. A third asked: "So you can change your race depending on the situation?"

So, what Trump said was not only accurate but a fair attack. And it was the media who created this Indian-black circus. Trump knew this and likely knew how the media would react. It circles back to an old Roger Stone trope: when you know the media is evil, lazy, or both, you can make them do anything.