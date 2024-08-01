New Video of Trump's Assassin on the Roof Provides Another Unnerving Development

The Secret Service has been hurled into the woodchipper for failing to protect former President Donald Trump during his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The rooftop of the American Glass Research building, which overlooked the rally site and provided a clear vantage point to the stage, was left unprotected and not included within the official security perimeter. The glaring flaws, lack of answers, and incompetence have sparked multiple conspiracy theories. Let these things fly for once until someone tells us something that isn’t political BS. Before her resignation as the Secret Service director, most major newspapers' front pages provided more information than Kimberly Cheatle’s shambolic testimony before Congress.

Now, new footage clearly shows Trump’s would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, on the rooftop moments before he opened fire. No Secret Service member saw this person?

New footage of would-be Trump assassin running atop the roof raises further questions. pic.twitter.com/NAq3vkQktt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 31, 2024

Trump was shot because they let him shoot Trump. https://t.co/j2yjKyszxD — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 1, 2024

The new footage provides another damning update on this assassination attempt. Local SWAT teams had a description and photos of Crooks, though a communication breakdown prevented this information from getting through to the leadership team. Secret Service snipers also got wind of Mr. Crooks, with leaked texts showing counter-snipers were aware of his odd behavior 90 minutes before the attack. Crooks, 20, was many steps ahead of the Secret Service, with more reports of him scouting the rally site days before and using a drone to gather aerial surveillance. The Secret Service opted not to deploy a drone on the day of the rally.

It's a trainwreck. And not nearly enough people have been fired over this fiasco.