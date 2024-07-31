Kamala Harris Deploys Weird Accent During Atlanta Event

Vice President Kamala Harris, who no Democrat has ever voted for but will be leading the top of the 2024 Democratic Party ticket because Joe Biden ran out of juice, held a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, yesterday. The California liberal of little notable accomplishment took some swipes at former President Donald Trump. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams also addressed supporters in a campaign event where drinking hemlock would have been preferable; some of the most disreputable people were at this rally.

There were laughable moments like Harris trying to compare her record to that of a sitting president. The claim that the Biden-Harris administration, or co-presidency, was tough on the border is facially untrue. They’re balloon-testing a series of lies, and they shouldn’t resonate. But it will all depend on how the GOP responds. Yet, all of this is overshadowed by Harris’ deployment of a weird accent (via The Guardian):

Kamala unveils a new accent in Atlanta:



Harris spoke of walking underground tunnels at the California border and prosecuting traffickers, and pledged to bring back the border security bill that was tanked in Congress by Republicans to preserve the issue in the campaign. Referencing a Migos song – popular as an Atlanta group – she said: “He does not walk it as he talks it.” Ahead of Harris’s appearance on Tuesday, several Atlanta voices made the case for her. Mayor Andre Dickens noted that this was the vice-president’s 15th time visiting the state since 2021. Harris has been in Atlanta so often that she may as well have rented a condo in Buckhead to save money. Harris is expected back in the state next week, and will debut her running mate on a seven-stop swing state tour, according to details confirmed by her campaign. Politico reported Harris will hold the first rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Harris said she as of today has not yet picked the candidate yet. […] In her speech, Harris sought not only to attack her opponent but to refocus on top voter issues in Georgia, such as the economy. “Building up the middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency,” she said. “When our middle class is strong, America is strong. To keep our middle class strong, families need relief from the high cost of living so that they have a chance not to get by but to get ahead.” She said she would go after price gouging and hidden fees by banks and other companies, and take on corporate landlords to cap unfair rent increases, and to cap prescription drug costs. “There are signs Donald Trump is feeling” the competition, she says. “You may have noticed he pulled out of the debate.” She repeated the assertion made by her campaign in recent days that Trump is “just plain weird”. “I do hope Trump will agree to meet me on the debate stage, because as the saying goes – if you got something to say, say it to my face,” she said as the crowd exploded.

HERE ARE THE FACTS: As Border Czar, Kamala ferried 15+ million illegals directly into our communities. She thinks illegal immigration "is NOT a crime." She wants to abolish ICE.



Lady, we know you don’t sound like this. Who the hell on your team thought this would be a good idea? It didn’t work for Hillary Clinton either. Second, your record is poor. Third, you really want to shine a light on how you and your braindead president made us poorer in four years. Trump isn’t afraid of you. He can turn you into a national punchline. If he does that, her candidacy is over.