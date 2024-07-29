One Potential Kamala VP Pick Has Withdrawn His Name From Consideration
Did Biden Just Threaten the Speaker of the House?
Harris Campaign Is Blocking Reporters From Speaking to Attendees at PA Event
Facebook's AI Offers Appalling Answer When Asked About Trump Assassination Attempt
US Olympic Swimmer Did Something Very Classy at the Medal Ceremony
State Department Issues Ominous Warning for Americans in Lebanon
Altered History, Altered Reality, and Altered Headlines Become the Norm in the 'Kamala...
The Information Ministry at NewsGuard Exposed Their Bias by Going After Jonathan Turley
We Finally Know Who Will Serve on the Trump Assassination Attempt Task Force
Joe Biden Sputters His Way Through Speech as He Continues to Attack SCOTUS
Should Republicans Be Concerned About Kamala Harris' Poll Bounce?
North Korea Is Preparing for a Nuclear Test
Let's Talk About Democrats' Insulting Spin on Trump Seeking to Renegotiate Debates
Congressman Insulted by Biden for His Bronze Star Is Now Defending Him
Tipsheet

Venezuela Is Becoming Consumed by Chaos After Shambolic Election Ends With Maduro Win

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 29, 2024 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Boris Vergara

What a crock of an election, but that’s what you get when you allow an authoritarian to entrench himself like Nicolas Maduro has done in Venezuela. Maduro has carried on the failed socialist legacy of the late Hugo Chavez. The Chavistas have perverted the legislature and the courts, so let’s not be shocked that the 2024 elections weren’t rigged. It likely was a rigged election—no, it was most definitely a fugazi result. The opposition turnout was reportedly historic, and last night was marked by reports of national policemen barring people from voting:

Advertisement

Earlier this morning, Maduro was declared the winner, which no one believed. The New York Times correctly reported that this election was “tainted” (via NYT):

Venezuela’s authoritarian leader, Nicolás Maduro, was declared the winner of the country’s tumultuous presidential election early Monday, despite enormous momentum from an opposition movement that had been convinced this was the year it would oust Mr. Maduro’s socialist-inspired party. 

The vote was riddled with irregularities, and citizens were angrily protesting the government’s actions at voting centers even as the results were announced. 

With 80 percent of voting stations counted, the country’s election authority claimed that Mr. Maduro had received 51.2 percent of the vote, while the main opposition candidate, Edmundo González, had received 44.2 percent. 

Mr. Maduro’s government has invented election results before, and this tally was immediately called into question by the opposition and by several officials in the region. 

“We won and the whole world knows it,” the country’s most popular opposition leader, María Corina Machado, told reporters in Caracas, the capital, early Monday. She called the declared result “impossible,” given information her team had collected about turnout. 

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, speaking to reporters in Tokyo, said the U.S. government had “serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people.” 

Officials at some polling places refused to release printouts verifying the electronic vote count, and there were reports of voter intimidation and other irregularities. 

Recommended

One Potential Kamala VP Pick Has Withdrawn His Name From Consideration Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Associated Press has more: 

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Venezuela on Monday to protest what they said was an attempt by President Nicolás Maduro to steal the country’s disputed election a day after the political opposition and the entrenched incumbent both claimed victory. 

Shortly after the National Electoral Council, which is loyal to Maduro’s ruling party, announced that he had won a third six-year term, angry protesters began marching through the capital, Caracas, and cities across Venezuela. 

In the capital, the protests were mostly peaceful, but when dozens of riot gear-clad national police officers blocked the caravan, a brawl broke. Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters, some of whom threw stones and other objects at officers who had stationed themselves on a main avenue of an upper-class district. 

The demonstrations followed an election that was among the most peaceful in recent memory, reflecting hopes that Venezuela could avoid bloodshed and end 25 years of single-party rule. The winner was to take control of an economy recovering from collapse and a population desperate for change.

In the aftermath, Maduro is trying to pick a fight with Elon Musk, while shots were reportedly fired at anti-Maduro protesters in the capital of Caracas. Some military units withdrew to permit the protests. We’ll see if that remains since activists took over Simon Bolivar Airport. 

Advertisement

We’ll keep you updated.

Advertisement
Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Potential Kamala VP Pick Has Withdrawn His Name From Consideration Matt Vespa
We Finally Know Who Will Serve on the Trump Assassination Attempt Task Force Rebecca Downs
Joe Biden Sputters His Way Through Speech as He Continues to Attack SCOTUS Rebecca Downs
Did Biden Just Threaten the Speaker of the House? Matt Vespa
New Text Messages Reveal Another Troubling Update on Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Facebook's AI Offers Appalling Answer When Asked About Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
One Potential Kamala VP Pick Has Withdrawn His Name From Consideration Matt Vespa
Advertisement