Georgia Swing Voter Had Some Damning Remarks About Kamala Harris' Character

I’ll have more on this later, but some swing voters have been saying the same thing about Kamala Harris: Can we trust her? In Georgia and Wisconsin, voters are wondering what else she is hiding and what she will hide should she win the upcoming election. This Georgia voter is concerned that Harris might have been part of a White House cover-up.

Advertisement

"I worry about [Kamala's] character. We had somebody that was the right hand of somebody who was not healthy — who was silent about it! And that concerns me,” said Margarita Eberline on CNN. She’s a Hispanic woman who downplayed Harris’ ascension, adding that this doesn’t mean automatic support from her.

GEORGIA SWING VOTER: "I worry about [Kamala's] character. We had somebody that was the right hand of somebody who was not healthy — who was silent about it! And that concerns me." pic.twitter.com/acp87hGgcN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2024

With Joe Biden exiting the 2024 race, voters aren’t stupid even if the White House denies it: the president dropped out due to health issues. Everyone saw it when Biden got demolished by Donald Trump in the June 27 debate, an election-killing event that sparked panic and rebellion among the rank-and-file.

Hill Democrats, donors, and even media members pressured Biden to drop out after that disastrous debate performance. On July 21, they succeeded in toppling the president. Yet, the fallout was about how much of a cover-up there was. The president didn’t just suffer a mental breakdown in the weeks before this debate. It’s been an ongoing occurrence for months. The media got raked over the coals for their less-than-aggressive attitude in covering this topic out of fear of losing access or hurting a Democratic president—all of which was inexcusable. Kamala Harris was with Biden daily reportedly and had to have seen the mental decline. Other officials did, including those of our European allies.

The Biden camp pathetically tried to pass off Biden’s 59-minute pre-scripted presser after the NATO Summit in Washington as proof of his fitness for office. Press conferences like this are expected of the president, and he or she is expected to hold multiple ones during their time in office.

Harris’ record is also a landmine field of political opportunism and outright bad policy. There is nothing this woman won’t say to gain more power. She also co-owns the failed Biden agenda, and her roadmap for the country is left-wing extremism run amok.