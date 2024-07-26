Republicans Push Back Against Dems Latest Conspiracy Theory on Trump
Tipsheet

CNN Contributor Completely Melts Down Over Donald Trump's Debate Remarks

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 26, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The media is back to their bad habits again—this time peddling a knowingly false narrative that Donald Trump has backed out of the debates with Kamala Harris. She’s not the nominee yet. It won’t be official until next month, and all the debate negotiations were with Joe Biden’s team. Biden dropped out of the race on July 21 after a protracted game of tug-of-war between the White House and the party bigwigs. Trump said that the debates are on hold until Kamala is officially declared the nominee. 

Of course, the liberal media manufactured the narrative that he’s chickening out of the debates because he’s scared. The former president must be rolling at the reaction. Yet, some commentators, like Elie Mystal, had a total meltdown over the remarks, going on a diatribe against the former president that was classic Trump derangement syndrome. 

“He’s a scared little punk,” Mystal said of Trump. 

We'll debate Harris. They want to put up Biden. You'll debate, but they want to put up, you know, the dog from front from from Chucky Cheese, you know, debate the dog from Chucky Cheese. Right. That's what a big, strong man does. But Donald Trump is not a big, strong man. Donald Trump is a weak man's idea of a strong man.  And that is why, when faced with a person who can bring the case to him in a way that he's never heard it before, he's trying to backpedal away. 

Here's Another Kamala Clip That She Hopes Voters Never See Guy Benson
On the flip side, our Guy Benson said that Trump isn’t obligated to debate a “do-over candidate” at all:

