The FBI Director Rehashed a Trump Assassination Conspiracy Theory Yesterday

FBI Director Christopher Wray’s testimony wasn’t as intense as the grilling lawmakers gave to now-former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Monday. Still, it did contain some head-scratching moments, like when Wray recycled a Trump assassination conspiracy theory.

The former president was nearly killed by Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who was able to scale the rooftop of the nearby American Glass Research building in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, unmolested by authorities, and fire off rounds at Trump. One person, Corey Comperatore, was killed in the crossfire. Two others were injured. The rooftop, less than 200 yards away with a clear line of sight to the stage, was left unprotected, a glaring security flaw that has been the predominant question for the Secret Service.

Some of the most unhinged and virulently anti-Trump sects of the Left have been peddling this theory that Trump either staged this event for political gain or he was never shot—the latter being a piece of glass from the teleprompter struck him via ricochet. Photo evidence refutes the ‘it was just glass’ theory, but Wray said Wednesday to members of the House Judiciary Committee that it’s indeterminable if Trump was shot or not.

And guess what? Newsweek ran with it:

The FBI is investigating the July 13 shooting, which killed one rally-goer and seriously injured two others before the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead by the Secret Service. Trump was rushed off stage with a bloodied ear. He said that night that he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear." He said he heard "a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin" in a post on his Truth Social platform. A week after the shooting, the Trump campaign released a doctor's note from Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson—who had served as Trump's White House physician—that said Trump sustained a gunshot wound to his right ear that was "less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear." Trump is "doing well, and he is recovering as expected," Jackson said. […] Later in the hearing, Rep. Jim Jordan, the committee chairman, asked Wray if all eight bullets fired by the gunman had been accounted for. "We obviously know that Mr. Comperatore lost his life…two other rally goers were injured, seriously injured, and then the one that hit President Trump. Does that account for…were some of these individuals hit multiple times?" Jordan asked. "Where did all eight bullets go, is I guess my question." "So it's conceivable, as I sit here right now, I don't know whether that bullet in addition to, you know, causing the grazing, could have also landed somewhere else. But I believe we've accounted for all of the shots in the cartridges."

We know nothing about the shooter other than he searched for porn and some things about JFK before attempting this assassination attempt, nothing on the weapon other than it had a collapsible stock, and we don’t know how many casings were recovered on the roof. Before she resigned on Tuesday, Cheatle told members of House Oversight she couldn’t confirm that Crooks was a lone gunman.

And right now, we have the FBI director further mucking up the waters with this ‘gee, I don’t know if Trump was shot’ nonsense. Don’t trust the doctor who examined him, but hang on every word a non-medical professional with a history of leading an agency that’s protected Democrats says about this assassination attempt.

Is anyone else tired of the ‘we don’t know’ nonsense from the FBI? Isn’t this supposed to be our preeminent law enforcement and domestic intelligence service? Like the liberal media, they don’t know anything. Was this tin foil hat slip-in intentional to jack up the liberal base by engulfing them in conspiracy theories?

What a joke.

Meanwhile, some important parts of Wray's testimony, like how our southern border crisis has left us open to major threats, get drowned out by his idiotic remarks about Trump.