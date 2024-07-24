FBI Director Again Warns the Open Southern Border Is a Major Threat

Testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning, FBI Director Christopher Wray again stressed the dangers an overwhelmed, open southern border and chaotic illegal immigration system poses to the United States -- especially in the aftermath of a the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"I have been saying for sometime now that we're living in an elevated threat environment. And tragically, Butler County's assassination attempt is another example, a particularly heinous and very public one, of what I've been talking about," Wray said. "I have warned for sometime now about the threat that foreign terrorists may seek to exploit our southwest border, or some other port of entry, to advance a plot against Americans."

"The physical security of the border is of course not in the FBI's lane but as the threat has escalated we're working with out partners in law enforcement to find and stop foreign terrorists who would harm Americans and our interests," he continued. "As concerning as the known or suspected terrorists encountered at the border are, perhaps even more concerning are those we do not yet know about because they provided fake documents or because we didn't have information connecting them to terrorism at the time they arrived in the United States."

Watch FBI Director Christopher Wray give his opening statement before facing questions from Congress on the Trump assassination attempt: pic.twitter.com/o0c910qKYT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 24, 2024

Meanwhile, the media is working overtime to erase Vice President Kamala Harris' failed record as President Joe Biden's border czar.