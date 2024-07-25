Brutal: Obama Not Endorsing Kamala Harris Becasue He Feels She Can't Beat Trump
Here's the Takeaway CNN Commentator Had About Biden's Speech That Triggered the Rest of the Panel

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 25, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool

Joe Biden addressed the nation for the fourth and probably the last time during his failed presidency. The president contracted COVID in Las Vegas last week, which is why he’s been hiding in the bunker, though there are allegations that he suffered a more serious medical episode in Nevada. The speech was supposed to explain why he dropped out. It was more of a mini-State of the Union, teeming with resentment that none of us could see the great accomplishments of this presidency. That’s because there are none. Biden is still seething from being forced out, and the address to the nation was more of a stump speech for a campaign that no longer exists. 

The president looked terrible, slurred his words, made incoherent remarks, and told bold lies, and the media ate it up, likening it to Washington’s Farewell Address.

It wasn’t, and the liberal media went into overdrive, trying to make this garbled mess of a speech something that it’s not. First, let’s go through some gaslighting here from CNN and MSNBC. They thought his address was cogent. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle thought this trainwreck speech showed that Biden could serve the rest of his term. Many have argued that if Biden isn’t healthy to run for re-election, he can no longer be president.   

CNN’s Van Jones said the president was tired but coherent last night. Former Biden White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said Biden exiting the race was “selfless,” adding that he didn’t need to step away—yes, he did, the party bigwigs, donors, and the guy who co-founded LinkedIn muscled him out: 

The only person who made sense was Scott Jennings, who noted the serial dishonesty that’s emanated from this administration, along with how Biden stepping down shows how easy it is to topple a president, a point that certainly triggered the panel:

Then, NBC News says this wasn’t a campaign speech: 

Oh, and the fawning over the family pictures. It’s pathetic. This family is a corrupt band of degenerates who cannot vacate the premises soon enough. Also, what the hell is this from Joy Reid:

One thing is clear: the media has resorted to drug use to cope in these dire times.

