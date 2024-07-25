Here's the Takeaway CNN Commentator Had About Biden's Speech That Triggered the Rest of the Panel

Joe Biden addressed the nation for the fourth and probably the last time during his failed presidency. The president contracted COVID in Las Vegas last week, which is why he’s been hiding in the bunker, though there are allegations that he suffered a more serious medical episode in Nevada. The speech was supposed to explain why he dropped out. It was more of a mini-State of the Union, teeming with resentment that none of us could see the great accomplishments of this presidency. That’s because there are none. Biden is still seething from being forced out, and the address to the nation was more of a stump speech for a campaign that no longer exists.

Advertisement

The president looked terrible, slurred his words, made incoherent remarks, and told bold lies, and the media ate it up, likening it to Washington’s Farewell Address.

Early gushing from Abby Phillip: "This moment puts (Biden), you know, with a bunch of American greats, you know, the sort of George Washingtons of the world." pic.twitter.com/d4iztm36yv — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 25, 2024

It wasn’t, and the liberal media went into overdrive, trying to make this garbled mess of a speech something that it’s not. First, let’s go through some gaslighting here from CNN and MSNBC. They thought his address was cogent. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle thought this trainwreck speech showed that Biden could serve the rest of his term. Many have argued that if Biden isn’t healthy to run for re-election, he can no longer be president.

CNN’s Van Jones said the president was tired but coherent last night. Former Biden White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said Biden exiting the race was “selfless,” adding that he didn’t need to step away—yes, he did, the party bigwigs, donors, and the guy who co-founded LinkedIn muscled him out:

Kate Bedingfield calls Biden exiting the race "selfless" and claims he "didn’t have to step down."



"It's his office to relinquish, it's his nomination to relinquish, and he CHOSE to make that decision." pic.twitter.com/CNdJeTXjDp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024

CNN's Van Jones: "[Biden] is tired. He has changed. He’s changed even in the past couple months. But he was more coherent — low energy — but more coherent than Trump ever is, with high energy!" pic.twitter.com/NVlmbX0516 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle claims no one could've watched Biden's address and thought he isn't fit to serve out the rest of his term as president:



"Those people [Biden’s critics] are silent tonight...there’s no one who watched that who thinks he can't possibly see out the rest of… pic.twitter.com/jqiV2tUWwg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024

The only person who made sense was Scott Jennings, who noted the serial dishonesty that’s emanated from this administration, along with how Biden stepping down shows how easy it is to topple a president, a point that certainly triggered the panel:

.@ScottJenningsKY spits STRAIGHT UP FACTS to CNN panel mourning the end of Crooked Joe's campaign 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uPVUiNTICc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 25, 2024

Then, NBC News says this wasn’t a campaign speech:

NBC double-lies in claiming "It wasn't a campaign speech" ...but Biden implied the Republican nominee has no character and stands in opposition to freedom and justice (and democracy). In other words, mudslinging. pic.twitter.com/WXObMeHV9U — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 25, 2024

Advertisement

Oh, and the fawning over the family pictures. It’s pathetic. This family is a corrupt band of degenerates who cannot vacate the premises soon enough. Also, what the hell is this from Joy Reid:

Joy Reid doesn't believe that Donald Trump's grandkids love him, or vice versa:

Joyless Reid: "Donald Trump has grandkids too, but the physical interactions that they had at the convention felt so cold and sort of clinical. It didn't feel real. You really don't see Melania."… pic.twitter.com/SisLYZ4wu4 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 25, 2024

One thing is clear: the media has resorted to drug use to cope in these dire times.

Joe Biden is so selfless and patriotic for dropping out of the race for no specific reason while having the greatest presidential term in modern history.



That’s literally the line they are going with. Incredible. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 25, 2024

These photos are fascinating and really sort of illustrate the whole Biden story. Pain, ambition, resilience present in each frame. https://t.co/0ET4dgBayi — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 25, 2024

I am once again begging journalists to please, PLEASE have a little self respect. You are worth it. You are loved. pic.twitter.com/rXsigd8IZV — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 25, 2024