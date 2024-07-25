Why MSNBC's Focus Group Brutalized Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

A Dem Leaked the Talking Points About Harris on the Border, and Look How It Aligns With the Media

July 25, 2024 10:45 PM
The media scrub job of Kamala Harris’ appalling record has been offensively blatant as media outlets and GovTrack have sought to scrub anything that can be used against her. Wikipedia has also scrubbed or rewritten its pages. However, GovTrack’s sin is worse: they deleted Harris’ entire page. Then, the Democrats’ talking points were leaked (via Outkick):

A Democrat lawmaker confirmed to FOX that they, along with other Democrats, received a piece of paper with talking points about how to discuss Kamala Harris' role at the Southern border, one of the chief concerns for voters heading into the 2024 election. 

Some Democrat lawmakers appear to be already using the talking points in their responses to the media. Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Barragán responded to FOX's question on Thursday, using the phrasing advice from the piece of paper.

We put in bold font those lines below: 

Barragan: "Well, first of all, these, this is more misinformation and disinformation. The vice president was never in charge of the border. She was never in charge of immigration policy. On the contrary, it's Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is in charge of border policy. He's in charge under Homeland Security.

"And Republicans already tried to impeach him and failed. So what are they doing now? They're making it up and blaming her. What vice president Harris was in charge of of addressing root causes of migration, a diplomatic effort in other countries in the Northern Triangle and in specific and you ask, what did she do? She helped raise $5 billion to invest in the economy in these countries, with the private sector and when she first started, migration from those countries started at 41%. 41% of people that were marketing were coming from the northern Triangle countries in 2023, that went down to 21%. So don't come and start the false lies because we're going to make sure to correct them. 

Here's how they’re playing out in the media:

You all know about media bias. Conservatives have the Media Research Center that records every news program and tracks these clowns in real time. We know the media is biased, but their actions have never been this overt. We’ve gone from buried ledes, misleading headlines, and little airtime to outright Hillary Clinton-style destruction of information to protect Democrats.

