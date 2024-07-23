BREAKING: Secret Service Director Resigns
CNN's Jim Acosta Did Not Just Say That Regarding Trump's Remarks About the Secret Service

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 23, 2024 12:30 PM
CNN’s Jim Acosta is probably one of the most visible and vocal anti-Trump reporters in the media. During his presidency, Acosta and Trump sparred often, much to the delight of his supporters. Acosta is partially responsible for creating the “CNN sucks” chant heard at rallies. It’s not just him—media figures rush to say the opposite of whatever Trump says, even if it flies in the face of facts and reason.

 When Trump called Haiti a “s**thole country,” he was right, but the legacy media rushed to defend the impoverished, crime-ridden hellhole as the gem of the Caribbean. In the wake of the assassination attempt on Trump, the former president said rightly that the Secret Service failed to protect him, which Acosta said was “irresponsible.”

Jim, do you work in the news business you’d know that the rooftop, which was flagged as a security vulnerability, was left unguarded, that shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to wander freely outside the perimeter, was caught with a rangefinder before the attack, and flew a drone gathering aerial surveillance of the rally site. The roof is less than 200 yards from the stage, Jim. 

Don't Overthink It, Republicans. The Case Against Kamala Harris Is Straightforward. Guy Benson
Secret Service snipers had their sights on Crooks for two minutes before he opened fire. The agency knew there was a threat to Trump’s life ten minutes before he took the stage. And Trump got shot, barely avoiding a deadly headshot by millimeters. Why did Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resign if what Trump said was so irresponsible? 

It's a “professional operation”—Jim, it’s a clown show right now. And this is why the “CNN sucks” chant remains salient, and the media, especially you, are laughed out of the room.

