In Old Clip With Tucker Carlson, Trump Absolutely Nails Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris is taking over. President Joe Biden, still recovering from COVID, has decided to drop out of the race. Despite his defiance of remaining in the race, the Democratic Party rebellion became overwhelming, which, coupled with his obvious health problems, led to him throwing in the towel.

All of this—this absolute mayhem that’s unraveled the Democratic Party—was due to Biden’s soporific and utterly disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump on June 27. Will there be a Kamala Harris-Trump debate in September? If there is, Trump has Kamala’s number. In an older interview with Tucker Carlson, the former president nails the vice president as a weirdo who speaks in rhyme.

“The bus will go here, and then the bus will go there because that’s what buses do…it’s weird. The whole thing is weird,” said Trump.

There are many more awkward moments with Harris, like her puerile analysis of the Ukraine War, and saying she hasn't been to Europe when pressed about the southern border. The good news for the Trump campaign is that the new candidate is the same as the old, albeit younger. They both still can’t make any sense in public policy, and Harris had to have known about Biden’s mental health issues.

As of now, the Trump campaign appears reluctant to agree, adding rightly that their arrangements for a debate were with the president, who has now bolted from the race (via Politico):

This Democratic Convention could be smooth and a win for the political class elite or be absolute mayhem. For now, the Democratic Party has collapsed, with less than 16 weeks before Election Day.