Wait, It Was the WH Chief of Staff Who Informed the Cabinet of Biden's Decision to Quit, Not Joe?

Joe Biden’s presidency is over. The old man can’t hack it, announcing earlier this afternoon that he’s exiting the race, endorsing Kamala Harris, his vice president, and finishing the rest of his term in isolation. But where is the president? A tweet of his ‘I quit’ letter was released, which did not sit well with many folks, and then nothing. We’re left to speculate what is going on with Joe Biden, and none of it is good.

Advertisement

Frank Biden came forward to say that his brother’s health definitely played a role in his decision to exit the race, only for someone close to this trainwreck of a family to say we shouldn’t believe anything he says because he’s a drunk:

WOW: Frank Biden, Joe Biden's brother, says the President's health 'absolutely' played a 'major role' in his decision to drop out & insinuates his brother may not have much longer to live.



"I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left."



The deception by this White… pic.twitter.com/fUSf4lSoxp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 22, 2024

Frank Biden told @cbsnews that his brother's health, "in my humble opinion absolutely" contributed to his decision to bow out. But source close to Biden fam says “Frank Biden suffers from alcoholism and hasn’t spoken to his brother in weeks. What he said...is completely untrue.” — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) July 21, 2024

Lyndon Baines Johnson addressed the nation live when he announced he wasn’t running for re-election in 1968, another year when the Democratic Party fractured.

BAIER: Not physically seeing Biden - not addressing a camera in Delaware, let alone an Oval Office statement like LBJ did.



PERINO: They didn't even release a WH still photograph. Nothing. I hope he's fine, but you can forgive people for wondering if we are really living Weekend… pic.twitter.com/j549P87mIp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 21, 2024

“They didn't even release a White House still photograph,” added Dana Perino “Nothing. I hope he's fine, but you can forgive people for wondering if we are really living Weekend at Bernie's right now. Like, proof of life, please,” she added.

There’s more intrigue when we learn that it was White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients who informed the cabinet of Biden’s decision to drop out, not the president (via Politico):

Biden’s post to X blindsided much of the rest of the staff at both the White House and the campaign, who had gotten no indication he was reconsidering his run. Since then, Zients has managed much of the communication across an anxious administration, holding calls Sunday afternoon with both the Cabinet and senior White House staffers. Zients is scheduled to hold an all-staff White House call on Monday morning, as well as a call with appointees across the executive branch. “I could not be more proud to work for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the American people — alongside all of you, the best White House team in history,” Zients said in an email to staff that was obtained by POLITICO. “There’s so much more to do – and as President Biden says ‘there is nothing America can’t do — when we do it together.’”

Advertisement

Is Joe okay? Also, who is running the country? It circles back to the articles about those who came forward from inside the West Wing regarding the confusion that began to engulf the White House. Is it the inner circle that's formed a "cocoon" around Biden?