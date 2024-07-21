Trump Responds to Biden Bailing on His Campaign
Wait, It Was the WH Chief of Staff Who Informed the Cabinet of Biden's Decision to Quit, Not Joe?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 21, 2024 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Joe Biden’s presidency is over. The old man can’t hack it, announcing earlier this afternoon that he’s exiting the race, endorsing Kamala Harris, his vice president, and finishing the rest of his term in isolation. But where is the president? A tweet of his ‘I quit’ letter was released, which did not sit well with many folks, and then nothing. We’re left to speculate what is going on with Joe Biden, and none of it is good. 

Frank Biden came forward to say that his brother’s health definitely played a role in his decision to exit the race, only for someone close to this trainwreck of a family to say we shouldn’t believe anything he says because he’s a drunk: 

Lyndon Baines Johnson addressed the nation live when he announced he wasn’t running for re-election in 1968, another year when the Democratic Party fractured. 

A Major Lie From the Secret Service About the Trump Assassination Attempt Just Got Busted Matt Vespa
“They didn't even release a White House still photograph,” added Dana Perino “Nothing. I hope he's fine, but you can forgive people for wondering if we are really living Weekend at Bernie's right now. Like, proof of life, please,” she added. 

There’s more intrigue when we learn that it was White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients who informed the cabinet of Biden’s decision to drop out, not the president (via Politico): 

Biden’s post to X blindsided much of the rest of the staff at both the White House and the campaign, who had gotten no indication he was reconsidering his run. Since then, Zients has managed much of the communication across an anxious administration, holding calls Sunday afternoon with both the Cabinet and senior White House staffers. Zients is scheduled to hold an all-staff White House call on Monday morning, as well as a call with appointees across the executive branch. 

“I could not be more proud to work for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the American people — alongside all of you, the best White House team in history,” Zients said in an email to staff that was obtained by POLITICO. “There’s so much more to do – and as President Biden says ‘there is nothing America can’t do — when we do it together.’” 

Is Joe okay? Also, who is running the country? It circles back to the articles about those who came forward from inside the West Wing regarding the confusion that began to engulf the White House. Is it the inner circle that's formed a "cocoon" around Biden?

