As Joe Exits 2024 Race, the Liberal Media Is Cryin' for Biden

There is an addendum to the Democrats’ ‘we only like you when you’re dead’ rule. Let’s call it the Biden Collaroy because after subjecting this man to the proverbial death by a thousand cuts, plus stabbing him like Caesar, politically speaking, and then driving him over with a tank, the president finally called it quit. With fundraising stagnant, Hill Democrats in revolt, and top Democrats working behind the scenes to derail him while recovering from COVID, Joey decided to throw in the towel.

Advertisement

The liberal media has entered a coping phase not seen since the 2016 election, where Donald Trump staged the most incredible political upset over Hillary Clinton, and are now literally cryin’ for Biden as the president decided to end his presidential race today. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and CNN’s Van Jones pretty much broke down today:

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow gets emotional discussing Biden's exit from the race:



"I'm blown away by the sacrifice and the patriotism..." pic.twitter.com/EQGyxwwUPJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2024

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow seems confident Democrats will rally behind Kamala Harris as the nominee, says starting an open primary now would be “electoral suicide.” pic.twitter.com/vYh70P6cZR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2024

Van Jones seems near tears on CNN talking about Biden — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 21, 2024

CNN’s Van Jones chokes up talking about Biden exiting the race:



"It's like when your grandpa, you gotta take the keys. And everybody is saying you gotta take his keys, you gotta take his keys. And he's fighting you and fighting you, and everyone is so frustrated. And then you… pic.twitter.com/cLGXYzuWac — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2024

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) was devastated:

Biden/Harris campaign co-chair Chris Coons is currently crying on national television after the coup to force Biden off the ticket pic.twitter.com/WZliCeVPl4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2024

Meanwhile, Pelosi, who took the gloves off during the Republican convention to dump the president, had this to say:

President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history.



With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 21, 2024

I mean, that’s cold. You throw the guy over the cliff but credit his patriotism. Pelosi is wrong on every issue, but as a political operator, she remains lethal.