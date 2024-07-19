Latest Whistleblower Update Provides Another Disturbing Update on Trump Assassination Attempt

The layers of incompetence that are baked into this failed cake from the Secret Service are many, and most of it is incomprehensible: How could that rooftop overlooking the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, be left unguarded? Why was it left untouched after it was highlighted as a security risk? Who thought the sloped roof excuse would be acceptable to the public? Donald Trump was nearly assassinated during a rally on July 13 and the United States Secret Service has been consciously cagey about any details concerning this failure to protect the former president.

Advertisement

Trump’s detail was given extra security after it was reported that he was the subject of an assassination plot by the Iranians. Then, we learned that the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was seen over an hour at the rally site with a rangefinder. He also scoped out the rally area days in advance. Bystanders saw Crooks scale the rooftop to police who did nothing.

Secret Service snipers had their sights on Crooks a full two minutes before he opened fire. Then, we learn that the Secret Service knew there was a threat on Trump’s life 10 minutes before he took the stage and allowed him to proceed with the rally anyway. What’s next? Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) came forward today and revealed that whistleblowers have alleged most of Trump’s security detail weren’t even Secret Service agents:

🚨🚨 Whistleblowers tell me that MOST of Trump’s security detail working the event last Saturday were not even Secret Service. DHS assigned unprepared and inexperienced personnel 👇 pic.twitter.com/eo4jNmJWFT — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 19, 2024

The immediate aftermath Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he had full faith in Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who got this job after being reported gal pals with Jill Biden. She will testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.