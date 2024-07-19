A Convention for the Ages
Confirmed: Secret Service Director Will Testify

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 19, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle will testify in front of the House Oversight Committee Monday morning at 10 a.m. et. 

"Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle will testify before the House Committee on Oversight on Monday. The Secret Service is fully accountable for the safety of its protectees. We are committed to better understanding what happened before, during and after the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump to ensure it never happens again. That includes complete cooperation with Congress, the FBI, and other relevant investigations," Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi released in a statement Friday morning. 

The news comes after House Speaker Mike Johnson alleged Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was blocking Cheatle from testifying. 

Oversight Chairman James Comer has confirmed the news. 

"Americans demand answers from Director Kimberly Cheatle about the Secret Service’s historic security failures that led to the attempted assassination of President Trump, murder of an innocent victim, and harm to others in the crowd. We look forward to Director Cheatle’s testimony on Monday, July 22 to deliver the transparency and accountability that Americans deserve," Comer released in a statement. 

