Tipsheet

CNN: Dems Are Melting Down Because Trump Is Barreling Toward an Electoral College Blowout

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 17, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

There is only one Democrat who thinks he’s winning or in a good position to win: Joe Biden. Every other member of his party, excluding his Rasputin-like inner circle, knows he’s in trouble. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) reportedly told donors that House Democrats face annihilation if the president remains in the race. The polling reflects that the map has only improved for Donald Trump ever since Biden’s abysmal June 27 debate. 

CNN’s John King’s projection of the 2024 race isn’t just brutal for Joe Biden; it’s also something of an epitaph. We’re sixteen weeks away from Election Day, and with how things are, Democrats have little or no time to change the direction of this election. If things hold, and there is a lot of time left, but if this trend continues—Trump is looking at a 330 Electoral College blowout: 

The White House probably doesn’t care. Biden either refuses to believe the polls, says it’s a close race, or cites phantom polls that his propagandists manufacture showing that he’s not losing. Biden trailing Trump by two to three points nationally is a loss. Even within the margin of error, Trump has the Electoral College edge and then some. 

The president must be polling much better than where he is now to reach that baseline. The Biden campaign has tacitly acknowledged that some states are just lost—all of Biden’s Sun Belt gains have been surrendered. The president’s advisers think Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are the path back to the White House. Trump is leading Biden in all three states. Virginia is now in solid battleground territory. 

And the president’s age and mental decline are preventing him from campaigning effectively. It’s a zombie campaign.

