Tipsheet

Michigan Dem Melts Down on CNN When Pressed About Biden's Mental Health

Matt Vespa
July 10, 2024 9:45 PM
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wasn’t the only Democrat to suffer a total meltdown today because of intense media scrutiny about Joe Biden, his health, the 2024 race, and that disastrous June 27 debate, which sparked panic among many in the party. This incident is why Democrats are being hounded, even more so now that Biden has declared he’s not going anywhere despite a media rehabilitation tour that’s been equally rocky.  Pelosi faced questions from ABC News’ Rachel Scott, which did not go well.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) also had a meltdown on CNN, where she equated being forced to answer questions about the health condition of the president of the United States as akin to domestic abuse. Specifically, it’s like asking someone if they beat their spouse. No, it’s not. Dingell was asked if she felt Biden was the strongest candidate at the top of the ticket:

Dingell is right that she fired warning flares during the 2016 election that Donald Trump should be taken seriously and that her state might flip that cycle. It did. What followed has been happening a lot with other Democrats, issuing long non-answers, which is indicative that this party doesn’t want to talk about the president’s health because it is unspinnable. Dingell’s rattling off about talking about Biden’s (unremarkable) record is essential now. However, age is the obstacle that will continue to derail Democratic Party messaging efforts. It can’t be ignored. If he slips up again, and he will at his age, it could be an election-killer. One more debate performance like that, and it’s truly over.

This party is stuck, and they don't know what to do. 

