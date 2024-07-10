The Media's Reaction to Sen. Jim Inhofe's Passing Was Downright Outrageous

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) passed away on July 9 at the age of 89 due to complications from a stroke. He’s Oklahoma’s longest-serving US Senator, with a storied career in public life that began at the state level in the 1960s. Yet, the liberal media will always remember him for being an unapologetic global warming skeptic, which littered the headlines about his passing.

Meanwhile, these same outlets penned touching and warm headlines about dead terrorists, dictators, and other degenerate scum. It shows that as much as we can’t stand the media, we don’t hate them nearly as much. When Robert Byrd died, there was no mention of his past in the Ku Klux Klan, and Ted Kennedy killed a woman:

This is disgusting CNN https://t.co/AK2srOpL75 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 9, 2024

Politico headline when Fidel Castro died vs. Republican Senator Jim Inhofe.



I mean, yeah, he murdered thousands but at least he didn't deny climate change pic.twitter.com/mTOtzZBPpZ — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) July 9, 2024

All of these outlets have had the same formulation of headline.



In case you were wondering whether the memo went out https://t.co/nbqC5JT8JL — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 9, 2024

One killed a lady. Another was a leader in the KKK. But then there’s that other guy… pic.twitter.com/sGkRNUXvzb — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 9, 2024

So, I guess when Joe Biden dies, and that could be soon, our headline should read, “Joe Biden, who gained millions of dollars from degenerate crack cocaine-addicted son by selling out his country, is finally dead.”

I’ll work on it. These are the rules. Let’s play by them.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) took to the Senate floor for the first time yesterday to honor Inhofe's legacy:



