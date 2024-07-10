Look Who Just Hopped on the Dump Biden Train...But Doesn't Want Anyone to...
The Media's Reaction to Sen. Jim Inhofe's Passing Was Downright Outrageous

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 10, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) passed away on July 9 at the age of 89 due to complications from a stroke. He’s Oklahoma’s longest-serving US Senator, with a storied career in public life that began at the state level in the 1960s. Yet, the liberal media will always remember him for being an unapologetic global warming skeptic, which littered the headlines about his passing.

Meanwhile, these same outlets penned touching and warm headlines about dead terrorists, dictators, and other degenerate scum. It shows that as much as we can’t stand the media, we don’t hate them nearly as much. When Robert Byrd died, there was no mention of his past in the Ku Klux Klan, and Ted Kennedy killed a woman: 

Ben Shapiro's Response to Eric Swalwell's Gotcha Question Was Epic Spencer Brown
So, I guess when Joe Biden dies, and that could be soon, our headline should read, “Joe Biden, who gained millions of dollars from degenerate crack cocaine-addicted son by selling out his country, is finally dead.”

I’ll work on it. These are the rules. Let’s play by them.

*** 

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) took to the Senate floor for the first time yesterday to honor Inhofe's legacy:



Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

