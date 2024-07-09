Why Biden Staffers Are Probably Hoping No One Saw This MSNBC Segment

We could be having another Parkinson’s Disease discussion about Joe Biden soon. Or at least, we should since the explanation for why an expert on the disease visited the White House at least eight times since August 2023, maybe more since there are no visitor logs at Biden’s Delaware home. A letter was released by Dr. Kevin O’Connor explaining Dr. Kevin Cannard’s visits to Biden. Given that the White House is secretive, I doubt this letter will quell concerns about whether the president has the disease. There’s also this part:

White House doctor who gave Biden glowing health report helped him cash in on business dealhttps://t.co/t3lMzrgEJC pic.twitter.com/iYULECJgIP — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) July 8, 2024

QUESTION: Why has a renown Parkinson's expert visited the White House so many times in recent months?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: *non-answer* pic.twitter.com/LI1N7jZYqr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

Democrats are frustrated that the WH didn't just say this earlierre: Parkinson's doctor. pic.twitter.com/7rwCBuxlJc — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 9, 2024

Second, Dr. Tom Pitts, a neurologist, was interviewed by MSNBC’s Tom Llamas this morning, where he pretty much said that the president has the hallmark early symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease. Pitts is also a self-identified Democrat and voiced his frustration over the White House’s handling of Biden’s declining health, likening it to a Soviet-style cover-up.

NEW: Parkinson's expert Dr. Tom Pitts tells NBC that Biden clearly has it. No debate.



He compares the coverup to the Soviets.



This is coming from a lifelong Democrat. pic.twitter.com/BcR0btWhja — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 9, 2024

Yes, we’ve all seen these ' diagnoses through television’ narratives get blown up. Former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN) getting embarrassed in the aftermath of the Terri Schiavo case is a prime example. Yet, Dr. Pitts does hit on something true, which is that the president has been in a state of decline; his staff shielded the public from that decline, though conservatives have known for years and the liberal media had more than the mean available to them to report on this story. It seems every Democrat knows or has known about this condition but can’t or won’t apply pressure on him to drop out.

We all saw the June 27 trainwreck. This is why 75 percent of the country thinks Biden is too old to be effective. Whether he has Parkinson’s Disease or not will never entertained by this White House ever. Even if he did have it, they’d hide it. It’s what they do, but a Democratic supporter and expert on the disease also weighed in and said there are troubling signs. That cannot sit well with Biden’s team, who pray that few were around to watch this segment.

Karine Jean-Pierre AGAIN refuses to confirm why a Parkinson’s specialist was at the White House.



Reporter: "You could clear this all up here just by saying what he was doing here and if it was connected to the president! Yes or no?!"



KJP: "I am not going to confirm..." pic.twitter.com/2m2ZXlFwFk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2024

There are 2 conversations in Washington right now. The public one is that Biden’s ok. The private one is the same people telling reporters it’s a disaster. Biden fans are blaming reporters but the press is just letting the public in on what’s really being said. https://t.co/IiKrDGQg07 — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) July 6, 2024



