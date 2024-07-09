Biden's DNI Confirms Iranian Assets Are Fueling Pro-Hamas Chaos in America
Tipsheet

Why Biden Staffers Are Probably Hoping No One Saw This MSNBC Segment

Matt Vespa
July 09, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We could be having another Parkinson’s Disease discussion about Joe Biden soon. Or at least, we should since the explanation for why an expert on the disease visited the White House at least eight times since August 2023, maybe more since there are no visitor logs at Biden’s Delaware home. A letter was released by Dr. Kevin O’Connor explaining Dr. Kevin Cannard’s visits to Biden. Given that the White House is secretive, I doubt this letter will quell concerns about whether the president has the disease. There’s also this part:

Second, Dr. Tom Pitts, a neurologist, was interviewed by MSNBC’s Tom Llamas this morning, where he pretty much said that the president has the hallmark early symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease. Pitts is also a self-identified Democrat and voiced his frustration over the White House’s handling of Biden’s declining health, likening it to a Soviet-style cover-up.

Yes, we’ve all seen these ' diagnoses through television’ narratives get blown up. Former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN) getting embarrassed in the aftermath of the Terri Schiavo case is a prime example. Yet, Dr. Pitts does hit on something true, which is that the president has been in a state of decline; his staff shielded the public from that decline, though conservatives have known for years and the liberal media had more than the mean available to them to report on this story. It seems every Democrat knows or has known about this condition but can’t or won’t apply pressure on him to drop out. 

We all saw the June 27 trainwreck. This is why 75 percent of the country thinks Biden is too old to be effective. Whether he has Parkinson’s Disease or not will never entertained by this White House ever. Even if he did have it, they’d hide it. It’s what they do, but a Democratic supporter and expert on the disease also weighed in and said there are troubling signs. That cannot sit well with Biden’s team, who pray that few were around to watch this segment.


JOE BIDEN

