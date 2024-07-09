Trump Dares Biden to an 18-Hole Golf Match During Doral Rally

Former President Donald Trump, who addressed hordes of supporters who braved the intense heat in Doral, Florida, this evening, returned to his vintage self, slamming Joe Biden and the Democrats for destroying the country and promising to rebuild the damage done by the aging Delaware liberal. There was a possibility that he could announce his running mate pick. There were points where it seemed like he could, pointing to Sen. Marco Rubio ((R-FL) multiple times. No such announcement was made, though it’s coming soon.

Trump discussed the damage Biden has done to the country, the inane mandates on electric cars, and the total loss of operational control on the southern border, which has devolved into a national security crisis. Trump vowed to find the Islamic terrorists who have escaped capture, along with the rest of the illegal aliens Joe Biden allowed in, and deport them from our shores forever. He also spoke at length about the illegal alien crime that's happening all over our country, thanks to Biden's broken border policies.

Me in April 2021: “The Biden administration is engaging in human trafficking because they are enabling this to happen. And then they are taking these kids and delivering them to unvetted, quote, sponsors in the United States and when that happened under Obama, we found out a lot… https://t.co/x1Cdpbi0ry — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 10, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: And recently in Virginia at Trump National on the Potomac, I had lunch with the mother and sister of Rachel Morin.



Rachel was a 37-year-old mother of 5 who was attacked, raped, and brutally murdered while out on a run.



Police believe the sadistic monster… pic.twitter.com/R9ZC6vCgAp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 10, 2024

The former president also criticized Biden for his abysmal debate performance but gave him a chance to redeem himself by holding another debate next week. He also challenged Biden to an 18-hole golf game, in which he’d give the president 10 strokes a side and, if he wins, donate $1 million to any charity of Joe’s choosing.

NEW: At his rally in Florida, Trump offers to debate Biden again this week with no moderators, "man to man", to give Biden "a chance to redeem himself in front of the entire world."

He also says he wants to challenge Biden to an 18 hole golf match. Says it will be huge event. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 10, 2024

.@realDonaldTrump challenges @JoeBiden to a golf match at Trump National Doral, Miami—giving Biden 10 strokes a side and $1,000,000.00 should he win, to the charity of his choice… pic.twitter.com/soJvbQSJcW — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) July 10, 2024

Trump then ripped into the current administration for being part of a massive cover-up regarding the declining health of Joe Biden. His nickname for Harris—“Laffin’ Kamala—shows he’s back on his game. The rally, which soared past an hour, outlined a massive renovation for the country, where law and order will be restored and our cities rebuilt. It also showed one thing: Biden could never do such a rally outside in the heat, especially at this hour. It wrapped around 9:20 PM.

Donald Trump Says Democrats Have Been CAUGHT in the ‘Greatest Cover-Up in Political History’



“They are all co-conspirators in the sinister plot to defraud the American public about the cognitive abilities of the man in the Oval Office.”



Specifically, he calls out:



• Laffin’… pic.twitter.com/mPwOAqtQWY — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 10, 2024

Meanwhile, the Radical Left Democrat Party is divided, in CHOAS, and having a full-scale breakdown, all because they can’t decide which of their candidates is more unfit to be President—Sleepy Crooked Joe Biden, or Laffin’ Kamala. pic.twitter.com/F2UvvtShZA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 10, 2024

That’s well past Joe Biden’s bedtime.

Trump challenging Biden to a golf game: it’s absolute cinema.

In Biden's defense, he doesn't remember debating Trump. https://t.co/mc7BcPHqwM — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 10, 2024



