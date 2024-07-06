Here's a Twitter Thread That Exposes the Media's Complicity in the Biden Mental Health Cover-Up

The one thing that always gives me a good laugh is the media trying to help Democrats as much as they can while keeping this veneer that they're an objective press. The late Breitbart editor Mike Flynn admitted to reading the unabashed left-wing newspaper The Guardian for two reasons: One, they covered stories not reported on here in the United States, and two, they’re overtly biased. You know what you’re getting when you read the paper. If every pro-Democrat newspaper did that, we’d be closer to the truth. Sure, they might get raked over the coals for decades of pretending to be unbiased, but that’ll pass.

Advertisement

What’s killing this industry is the suffocating arrogance. We have yet another major national news story where the media failed in every aspect because they didn’t want to hurt a Democratic president. It’s the opposite of the Russian collusion hoax, where the press went all-out, mostly on dubious or beyond laughable sources, to peddle a patently false narrative to damage a Republican one.

Now, as Biden imploded in his debate with Trump on June 27, the entire industry is running for cover, cobbling together excuses that they didn’t know about the extent of the president’s decline because either they were afraid of a backlash which would curtail access or the guardrails Biden staffers put up were too dense to penetrate. Of course, all of this comes with the notion that everyone knew something was up but couldn’t put their finger on it. That’s laughable. The Wall Street Journal had a lengthy piece about Biden mentally slipping, which was excoriated by Democrats and the liberal press—the Journal ended up being right. There was also the short-lived deep fake/cheap fake pivot where the media dismissed the unedited video of Biden looking lost, aloof, and wandering. Again, all of this got torched on June 27.

We were right; they were wrong. It never ceases to amaze me the punishment and humiliation liberal media members would endure. Everyone knew and did nothing. We knew, wrote, commented on it, and got attacked. And while outlets are reporting on Biden’s mental state in an aggressive way, some of which is admittedly very in-depth, where the hell were you people three years ago?

Up till 12 hours ago, these people were calling you a conspiracy theorist for mentioning Biden's fitness.

The only reason they stopped is because last night CNN accidentally showed the entire country that Biden looks like a lobotomized zombie.

Remember this? This was last week. https://t.co/EwzzkwWQ0n pic.twitter.com/xwD6NvPhcD — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) June 28, 2024

Below is a compilation of tweets that exposed the Democrat media complex’s bad behavior and complicity in this cover-up committed by the Biden White House to hide Joe Biden’s mental degradation:

Joe Scarborough is a filthy liar who is complicit in one of the greatest coverups in the history of the United States.



Video via @WesternLensman pic.twitter.com/WtAeJq39di — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 5, 2024

Every media person who took part in covering up the Biden story and who is now pushing this propaganda about the awesomeness of the Democrat Party should step down immediately from their position. https://t.co/mkJTsW1UQ2 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 5, 2024

Fuck all of you. Fuck every single one of you, Our media is what destroyed truth. Just look at this. Look at it. pic.twitter.com/m3JoieIbJ2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 5, 2024

In addition to bragging about privately communicating with China to undermine a president he didn't like, Milley also blatantly lied to the American public to protect Biden politically. https://t.co/235SqpbEIZ — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 5, 2024

Advertisement

Two weeks ago you said anyone who had concerns with Joe Biden’s age was being misinformed. You didn’t say it was complicated, you said they were wrong. pic.twitter.com/eUilvNumZO https://t.co/MkPBpC18am — a newsman (@a_newsman) July 4, 2024

The media clapped like seals in April when Biden was mocking Trump in order to dismiss questions about his own age https://t.co/WLDfhnTFlf — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 3, 2024

After a terrible 2022 press conference in which Biden bungled facts and got irrationally angry, Jill Biden attacked aides https://t.co/jWAzq0MO9C — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 3, 2024

This is an excellent example of why you should continue to treat the propaganda press, such as the NYT, as the dangerous and evil liars that they are. Assume they are lying at all times -- to hurt you and the people you love -- unless given strong evidence to suggest otherwise. https://t.co/Ibgs8iQITv — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 3, 2024

Advertisement

They lied to the public for years about this.



They're not upset that Biden lied; they're upset that the lies are blowing up in their faces in July of an election year. https://t.co/bvJcysv9wo — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 3, 2024

Two weeks ago, WaPo gave “Four Pinocchio’s” to allegedly edited videos showing Biden clearly displaying cognitive problems, dismissing them as “pernicious” efforts “to reinforce an existing stereotype” while quoting the WH to say they were “cheap fakes” to mislead people. pic.twitter.com/wOFbVaHe1x — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 2, 2024



