How Congressional Democrats Reacted to Biden's ABC News Interview. It Wasn't Good.
Wealthy Dem Donors Conspiring to Get Biden to Quit 2024 Race
Ukraine and the Winter War, 1939-1940
Biden Social Experimentation Endangering America
The Pressure Is Building
Why We Hate Each Other, Part II
Who Trusts the U.N. and Who Does Not?
Strength Through Weakness Is a Really Bad Idea
Ted Cruz Takes Aim at the Dark Side of AI
Democrats Prepare to Disenfranchise Their Base
The Supreme Court Was Wrong About Taxes
Is Biden’s Air Force Flying Right into China’s Master Plan for Air Superiority?
People Who Corruptly Conceal the Disability of the Leader of the Free World...
The Meaning of Patriotism and Commitment
Tipsheet

Here's a Twitter Thread That Exposes the Media's Complicity in the Biden Mental Health Cover-Up

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 06, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The one thing that always gives me a good laugh is the media trying to help Democrats as much as they can while keeping this veneer that they're an objective press. The late Breitbart editor Mike Flynn admitted to reading the unabashed left-wing newspaper The Guardian for two reasons: One, they covered stories not reported on here in the United States, and two, they’re overtly biased. You know what you’re getting when you read the paper. If every pro-Democrat newspaper did that, we’d be closer to the truth. Sure, they might get raked over the coals for decades of pretending to be unbiased, but that’ll pass. 

Advertisement

What’s killing this industry is the suffocating arrogance. We have yet another major national news story where the media failed in every aspect because they didn’t want to hurt a Democratic president. It’s the opposite of the Russian collusion hoax, where the press went all-out, mostly on dubious or beyond laughable sources, to peddle a patently false narrative to damage a Republican one. 

Now, as Biden imploded in his debate with Trump on June 27, the entire industry is running for cover, cobbling together excuses that they didn’t know about the extent of the president’s decline because either they were afraid of a backlash which would curtail access or the guardrails Biden staffers put up were too dense to penetrate. Of course, all of this comes with the notion that everyone knew something was up but couldn’t put their finger on it. That’s laughable. The Wall Street Journal had a lengthy piece about Biden mentally slipping, which was excoriated by Democrats and the liberal press—the Journal ended up being right. There was also the short-lived deep fake/cheap fake pivot where the media dismissed the unedited video of Biden looking lost, aloof, and wandering. Again, all of this got torched on June 27. 

We were right; they were wrong. It never ceases to amaze me the punishment and humiliation liberal media members would endure. Everyone knew and did nothing. We knew, wrote, commented on it, and got attacked. And while outlets are reporting on Biden’s mental state in an aggressive way, some of which is admittedly very in-depth, where the hell were you people three years ago? 

Recommended

Look at the Faces of the ABC News Panel After Biden’s Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Below is a compilation of tweets that exposed the Democrat media complex’s bad behavior and complicity in this cover-up committed by the Biden White House to hide Joe Biden’s mental degradation:

Advertisement
Advertisement


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Look at the Faces of the ABC News Panel After Biden’s Interview Matt Vespa
How Congressional Democrats Reacted to Biden's ABC News Interview. It Wasn't Good. Matt Vespa
Ukraine and the Winter War, 1939-1940 Victor Davis Hanson
The Four Words Some Dem Senators Reportedly Plan to Say to Biden Soon Matt Vespa
The Pressure Is Building Mark Lewis
Joe Biden's First Post-Debate Interview Just Dug Him Into a Deeper Hole Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Look at the Faces of the ABC News Panel After Biden’s Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement