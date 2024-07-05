Dem Senators: Biden's Appalling Debate Performance Was No 'Anomaly'

It’s now been over a full week of ‘Kill Biden’ war cries from the Democratic Party over Joe Biden. Despite 66 percent of Democrats wanting Biden to stay in the race, top donors have seen enough. Congressional Democrats are worried about their position tied to a candidate that three-fourths of the country says is too old to run and is deeply unpopular. Biden says he’s not leaving, but quietly reports are that he is mulling dropping out if polls don’t improve.

They’ve only gotten worse in the past few days. If the election were held today, Donald Trump would win a landslide victory. Biden being up a point or two in the national poll isn’t good either. The consensus among the data crunchers is that a tight race like that is an advantage to Trump since we’re talking about the Electoral College game. Now, Democratic US Senators are now leaking damning details about the president, notably that the June 27 disaster wasn’t a one-off event (via NBC News):

Biden, the congressman said in a recent interview, looked “frail and weak.” Biden’s poor showing at the debate with Donald Trump last week threatens to end his campaign just four months before the election. Hoping to salvage his bid for another term, he is asking voters to weigh the 90-minute debacle against what he says is a 3½-year record of achievement in office. Yet the notion that last week's debate was an anomaly doesn’t jibe with the impressions of some Democratic lawmakers who’ve seen him up close and come away doubting his capacity to hold office. Far from a one-off, the debate revealed the same worrying traits — memory lapses, incoherence, a vacant look — these officials say they've noticed in Biden’s company throughout his term. “The country saw [at the debate] what those of us who have had personal interactions with him have all known for the last 2½ years,” a senator said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s fitness. […] “There is a great deal of love for this man and his family. And there is great deal of bewilderment among us about why he, and the people around him who presumably love him, are letting him take his historical legacy and throw it down the drain," the third Democratic lawmaker said. “If he loses to Trump after that debate, that will be on his tombstone instead of his achievements. It’s an absolutely legacy-defining moment,” this lawmaker added.

Biden has an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, which won’t be aired live. It also might be no more than 15 minutes, which will do little if anything to quiet the deafening concerns about Biden’s mental fitness for office. Biden said he was a black woman in a disastrous radio interview in Philadelphia, so the media rehab tour isn’t starting too well.