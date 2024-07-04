The Associated Press' Article Defending Biden Blows Up in Their Faces Spectacularly
Former NYT Editor Has a Suspicion Why the Media Didn't Report on Biden's...
The Mystery of Biden's Debate Cold Just Got More Interesting
Fixing the Military Requires a Dying Art Called 'Leadership'
Disarrayed Democrats Agree on This: Trump Will Win in November
Supreme Court Protects All Presidents
'Most Expensive in History': Americans Spend Record-Breaking Amount on BBQ Staples This Ye...
Can We Talk About Biden's Lies, 'Election Denying' and Bad Behavior?
Joe Biden Still In It to Win It!
Declare Your Independence From Propaganda and Lies
Joe Biden Is the Poster Senior for Elder Abuse
Oh, the Irony: Illegal Immigrant Tells Andy Ngo to 'Go Back to China'
Glory in the Fourth
Conservatives Face Big Questions After SCOTUS Overturns Chevron
Tipsheet

Here's Why Biden Is Probably Staying in the Race, at Least for Now

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 04, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Democratic Party is having a meltdown. Its top donors want Joe to step aside, as does former President Barack Obama. There’s been much scheming in the days following Joe Biden’s dismantling by Donald Trump in last week’s debate. There’s also consternation about what Biden will do to candidates in down-ballot races. 

Advertisement

Most Americans agree that Joe Biden should drop out, with almost three-fourths of the country thinking he’s too old to do the job. It’s a poll that Biden might be unable to overcome, especially if he has another public brain freeze, and he will. CNN’s Harry Enten highlighted how he can’t see how Biden can win with a figure on his mental health being that poor. Now, as for Biden staying in the race, he did find an astounding number of Democrats want Biden to remain. Almost two-thirds of Democrats want Joe to stay. 

In 1952 and 1968, incumbent Presidents Harry Truman and Lyndon Baines Johnson were deeply unpopular among members of their party. That’s not the case with Biden, who enjoys a 66 percent approval cushion on this question. As a comparison, Enten said that Biden is more like Bush 41 in 1992 regarding members of the party who want an incumbent to drop out. Not the best historical example: George H.W. Bush got throttled by Bill Clinton that year. 

Are these Democrats die-hard Biden supporters, or do they know that the chaos arising from Biden removing himself could only increase Trump’s chances of winning? It’s not pro-Biden as it is anti-Trump. Independence Day is when the election season supposedly takes off, and Biden already has the pledged delegates to secure the nomination. Still, I can see why Biden stays resolute since 66 percent want him to remain. 

Recommended

Former NYT Editor Has a Suspicion Why the Media Didn't Report on Biden's Mental Decline Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Then again, that competence and mental fitness question will keep the wolves at the gate. Obama weighing in again gives some serious muscle to the camp that wants to dump him. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former NYT Editor Has a Suspicion Why the Media Didn't Report on Biden's Mental Decline Matt Vespa
The Associated Press' Article Defending Biden Blows Up in Their Faces Spectacularly Matt Vespa
Fixing the Military Requires a Dying Art Called 'Leadership' Kurt Schlichter
The Mystery of Biden's Debate Cold Just Got More Interesting Matt Vespa
Senilitygate and Mrs. Alito's Flags Ann Coulter
Here’s What Trump Said About Biden Post-Debate That Will Turn Some Heads Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former NYT Editor Has a Suspicion Why the Media Didn't Report on Biden's Mental Decline Matt Vespa
Advertisement