There Is One DOJ Official That's Feeling Pretty Good After Biden's Debate Implosion

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 02, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

In February, Joe Biden escaped charges for mishandling classified information after a lengthy investigation conducted by Special Counsel Robert Hur. It was a James Comey 2.0 moment for Democrats: Biden was charged but the reasons offered were due to his advanced age and memory issues. That summary sent the Left into a tailspin, especially the White House which was aware that most voters viewed Biden as too old to be president. 

Hur was dragged through the mud since he was a Republican and partisan—two things that quickly faded when he was summoned to the Hill to testify about his report. Hur, like the IRS whistleblowers, was credible, unwavering, and unapologetic about following department policy which is to outline mitigating factors regarding potential trial scenarios. 

Democrats shrugged this off until the first debate last Thursday, where the president imploded. He looked his age, sounded his age, couldn’t string two coherent thoughts together, and got outright demolished by former President Donald Trump, who arguably didn’t need to do much. He let Biden hang himself. Mr. Hur’s assessment was right, and he deserves an apology (via Fox News): 

Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report described President Biden as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" — and numerous political analysts said that was exactly the impression that the president left on viewers of the debate on Thursday. 

In the February report, which noted that Biden's "memory also appeared to have significant limitations," Hur said he would bring no criminal charges against the president after a months-long investigation into his improper retention of classified documents related to national security. 

[…] 

"You know who’s looking really vindicated tonight? Special counsel Robert Hur," Jim Geraghty, National Review's senior political correspondent and a Washington Post contributing columnist, said amid Biden's performance. 

Echoing Geraghty, Charles C.W. Cooke, a British-born American journalist and a senior writer at National Review Online, wrote in a post to X, "Robert Hur deserves an apology." 

[…] 

During the interview with Hur, Biden, according to the report, "did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended ('if it was 2013 — when did I stop being Vice President?'), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began ('in 2009, am I still Vice President?')" 

"He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died. And his memory appeared hazy when describing the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him. 

The materials Biden illegally took all centered on the 2009 Afghan surge, which Biden felt was a mistake. He wants history to know he had the better argument which is dubious coming from a man whose been incorrect on every major foreign policy initiative over the past 40 years. 

This interview has been the subject of congressional inquiry since the Biden White House refuses to release the audio tapes, citing executive privilege though there’s no legal standing for doing so as the transcript has already been released. Like Trump, Biden is trying to delay its release for obvious reasons. He probably sounds like he did on Thursday night, but Mr. Hur is probably the only Justice Department official that’s sitting pretty right now and totally vindicated.

