Tipsheet

Look at This CNN Host's Face When Harry Enten Discussed the Post-Debate Polls

Matt Vespa
July 01, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The Democratic Party is in total chaos after the first presidential debate. They’re right to be panicking, but it’s also their fault. They knew Biden was slipping mentally. They trusted the president’s staff and strategists that all was well—what a gross miscalculation. Now, even with the Biden camp declaring Joe will remain in the race, talk of candidate replacement will continue, and for a good reason: three-fourths of the country doesn’t think the president is mentally capable of running the country, 

When he analyzed the post-debate figures, CNN’s Harry Enten was blunt, telling host Alisyn Camerota, “I have never seen numbers this bad for an incumbent president during my lifetime.” Enten added they were already atrocious going into this debate. Now, it’s dead set in politically unsurvivable territory, or at least it should be. 

On June 28, he also tossed out another dire warning for Democrats: the “every past incumbent trailing going into the first debate & lost that debate lost the general election. Very bad for Biden." 

Biden may be staying, but as long as these brutal figures hover over him, there will be Democrats who discuss and game out scenarios to replace him. Biden is heading for defeat with these numbers. He was already trailing in the battleground states. His approval is lower than that of Donald Trump’s. And now all of these polls where every American who isn’t a liberal Democrat, so most of the country, says he’s too old to be in charge.

The look on Camarota’s face when Enten delivered his analysis is priceless. The liberal media, Democrats—everyone who supports Biden got a punch to the gut.

