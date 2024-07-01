Ex-CNN Politics Editor: The Biden Team Knew the Debate Was Going to Be a Trainwreck

The Democratic Party freakout is delicious to watch. Donald Trump hurled Joe Biden off a cliff during the first debate. There’s no discussion or conversation about it: Biden got wrecked, and the Left is clamoring to replace the president on the ticket. It’s not going to happen, but the state of panic is real among a group of people who should have known better. Even more, the media knew, too. Alex Thompson at Axios was not shocked by Biden’s abysmal performance, noting that this is the president who has been obscured from the public and the media for months. Ex-CNN editor Chris Cillizza noted that Democrats should be “furious” over the Biden team’s selfishness.

Advertisement

🧵

They knew.



The big takeaway from last night is that the Biden White House knew the president was clearly a step (or three) slower.



And they spent months attacking ANYONE who suggested age was an issue and should be discussed openly.



Democrats should be FURIOUS. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) June 28, 2024

But, think about downballot Democrats. If I am Jon Tester or Sherrod Brown or even Bobby Casey, I am LIVID today. The White House knew this was a possibility and they insisted everything was fine? And now I have to be on the ballot with this guy? — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) June 28, 2024

It's utterly selfish by the Biden team. THEY KNEW. And they tried to shame everyone who even dared raise questions about his age and competence. It's disgraceful. And political malpractice. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) June 28, 2024

Today in my newsletter, I ran -- in full -- a text I got from a D political operative who is a delegate to the DNC this summer.



I think it's an important read. Subscribe for FREE via the link in my bio to get it delivered to you. pic.twitter.com/ZJig3ZYbkT — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) June 30, 2024

What was confirmed last night that we already knew:



-Why Biden's White House physician has never been made available for questioning by reporters

-Why Biden won't take a cognitive test

-Why DOJ/Garland/WH refuse to release the audio interview Special Counsel Hur conducted with… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 28, 2024

Yet, everyone knew. Can we stop with this game? Even liberal polls had damning indications that everyone saw the president couldn’t do the job anymore. Then again, please keep melting down, Democrats. You deserve this one.