Is the Biden Family Going to Have *That* Talk With Joe Today?

Joe Biden only had to do one thing: prove he could debate Donald Trump without looking like someone who was about to take up residency at a nursing home. He failed miserably, which has led to panic among Democrats not seen since slavery was abolished. Of course, damage control is being done among the party’s upper crust, with endless statements attesting to their commitment to Mr. Biden as the nominee. They must—it’s a tacit acknowledgment that they can’t replace Biden on the ticket, which has become another topic of conversation. If there were a window, the pressure campaign we’re seeing now would be much more intense.

Advertisement

No one with cognitive function could believe that Biden is fit for office, but we’re too into the 2024 cycle for there to be such a seismic shift. We all saw Biden’s decline, as did the European press and its leaders in Italy for the G7 Summit. Democrats ignored it, and now they could be cooked. Arrogance has a very brutal way of punishing those who are filled to the brim with it, and that’s liberal America. Today, NBC News reports that the Biden family will talk with the president at Camp David about the future of his campaign. Biden is reportedly described as “humiliated” post-debate (via NBC News):

President Joe Biden is expected to discuss the future of his re-election campaign with family at Camp David on Sunday, following a nationally televised debate Thursday that left many fellow Democrats worried about his ability to beat former President Donald Trump in November, according to five people familiar with the matter. Biden’s trip was planned before Thursday’s debate. He and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to join their children and grandchildren there late Saturday. […] These private discussions among Biden, his family members and his top advisers are being held against the backdrop of a reckoning for Democrats who were shocked both by Biden’s appearance and the frequency with which his train of thought appeared to veer off track. […] His campaign held a conference call Saturday with members of the Democratic National Committee, which a Biden campaign official described as an effort to reassure party officials and demonstrate that his team is communicating with its allies. “We’re driving this,” the official said. Biden’s top aides and advisers have told his staff to stay the course in meetings and discussions. Their message, according to one senior administration official: “We’ll weather the storm, just like we always have.”

The only person who can supposedly make the president drop out is Jill Biden, who has become the Lady Macbeth of this tale. But is this talk even going to happen? There’s pushback from the Biden camp:

Yeah, no. This was announced a week ago. Joe Biden is and will be the Democratic nominee. https://t.co/wVDDKPDzVZ pic.twitter.com/5hYnZPzjJU — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 30, 2024

"Jill, can we have you step out of the room for five minutes? Thanks." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2024

We have to hope Jill remains as selfish and evil as ever and keeps this man on the ticket because we’re on track to win 49 states right now.