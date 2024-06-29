More Papers Call on Biden to Drop Out

The media campaign to pressure Joe Biden into dropping out of the 2024 race reached a new level when another publication urged the aging octogenarian to call it quits. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s editorial board published their piece saying that the Delaware liberal should step aside “for the good of the nation”:

The AJC Editorial Board is publishing a front page editorial Sunday calling on President Joe Biden to step aside after Thursday’s debate in Atlanta. In an impassioned campaign rally on Friday, Biden tried to convince American voters that his alarming performance on a debate stage… pic.twitter.com/CwyRWVQxNL — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) June 29, 2024

In an impassioned campaign rally on Friday, President Joe Biden tried to convince American voters that his alarming performance on a debate stage here in Atlanta the night before was an aberration. “I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong.” The 81-year-old president has shown a greater capacity to tell the truth than his opponent, former President Donald Trump. But the unfortunate truth is that Biden should withdraw from the race, for the good of the nation he has served so admirably for half a century. There is precedent for a president, duly elected by the American people, to step aside gracefully in the national interest. Weary from constant attacks from his opponents, and eager to avoid the perception of American dictatorship, George Washington, with assistance from Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, drafted what stands as one of the most important documents in our nation’s history. Washington, who decided not to seek a third term, never actually delivered what has come to be known as his farewell address; it was drafted in September 1796 and first published in newspapers around the country two months later. Never one to tell a lie, our first president, then 64 years old, acknowledged the time had come to step aside. “Every day the increasing weight of years admonishes me more and more that the shade of retirement is as necessary to me as it will be welcome,” Washington wrote. The shade of retirement is now necessary for President Biden.

The publication rightly called the 90-minute debate with Donald Trump “excruciating,” adding the president “failed to convey a competent and coherent vision for the future of America. He failed to outline the most fundamental aspects of his platform. He failed to take credit for the significant accomplishments of his 3½ years in office.”

There have been no significant accomplishments under Biden, but you already know that. Of course, they say Trump should have been disqualified due to his 2020 antics but insinuate that the Democratic Party has a deep pool of talented leaders to take on this task. Where?

If the 2020 election told us anything, the Democrats aren’t deep. Have we forgotten that Tom Steyer’s campaign lasted longer than Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid? It’s a mile wide but an inch deep, with some of the most popular names quickly wilting under the big lights of a national campaign. Democrats are stuck with Biden. The media might not like it, but it’s past the point of no return. Jill Biden is also the point of the lance in that discussion; she doesn’t want to surrender.

The New York Times also called on Biden to drop out after his disastrous debate with Donald Trump this week.

Last Note: I forgot about the Chicago Tribune:

Chicago Tribune also calling for Biden to step aside and be a one-term president. https://t.co/JQ2n1y8ZoZ — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) June 29, 2024



