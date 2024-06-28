NYT Editorial Board: Biden Must Go to Save the Country

It seems like everyone is going for Joe Biden’s throat. A president the establishment media defended and lied for cannot polish this turd anymore. They’re pleading with him to drop out after Thursday night’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump. Everyone is in panic mode, from elected Democrats on the Hill, in governor’s mansions, and their allies in the liberal media—they all want Joe to go for the sake of the party, the country, and our democracy. What a bunch of drama queens. It’s also entirely the Democrats’ fault. Eighty-six percent felt he was too old to run again—you don’t get a figure that high without healthy numbers of liberals, conservatives, and independents agreeing that old Joe can’t do the job.

The number of folks saying Joe needs to drop out formed a line around the corner last night. The New York Times’ editorial board has fully endorsed that position. While riddled with the usual liberal fluff about Biden, it’s also a damning acknowledgment that liberal America knows Trump is back unless Biden goes:

At Thursday’s debate, the president needed to convince the American public that he was equal to the formidable demands of the office he is seeking to hold for another term. Voters, however, cannot be expected to ignore what was instead plain to see: Mr. Biden is not the man he was four years ago. […] Mr. Biden has been an admirable president. Under his leadership, the nation has prospered and begun to address a range of long-term challenges, and the wounds ripped open by Mr. Trump have begun to heal. But the greatest public service Mr. Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election. As it stands, the president is engaged in a reckless gamble. There are Democratic leaders better equipped to present clear, compelling and energetic alternatives to a second Trump presidency. There is no reason for the party to risk the stability and security of the country by forcing voters to choose between Mr. Trump’s deficiencies and those of Mr. Biden. It’s too big a bet to simply hope Americans will overlook or discount Mr. Biden’s age and infirmity that they see with their own eyes. If the race comes down to a choice between Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden, the sitting president would be this board’s unequivocal pick. That is how much of a danger Mr. Trump poses. But given that very danger, the stakes for the country and the uneven abilities of Mr. Biden, the United States needs a stronger opponent to the presumptive Republican nominee. To make a call for a new Democratic nominee this late in a campaign is a decision not taken lightly, but it reflects the scale and seriousness of Mr. Trump’s challenge to the values and institutions of this country and the inadequacy of Mr. Biden to confront him. Ending his candidacy would be against all of Mr. Biden’s personal and political instincts. He has picked himself up from tragedies and setbacks in the past and clearly believes he can do so again.

First, the nation didn’t prosper under Biden, and the fact that more Americans are now favoring Trump shows that he isn’t a danger to the country, nor has he ever been. The piece is so disingenuous: ‘Biden is a great president, but he’s too old and should go. Biden would have our endorsement, but he needs to drop out to save America.’ If Biden were such a good candidate, he would be winning—he’s not. And after Thursday, he might have done irreparable damage to his campaign. You propped this guy up, folks. You defended him against the videos that showed his mental decline and hoped this debate would embarrass conservative media. That was a terrible wager, and you lost. Now, deal with the damage because Biden isn’t going anywhere.