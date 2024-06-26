The Immigration Issue Just Got More Intense for Joe Biden...and It Involves ISIS

We knew this would become a national security issue. When you allow millions to cross into the United States illegally, terrorists are going to catch onto the scheme. You could argue that it’s already begun, as foreign nationals are stopped frequently—at least two-to-three times a week—trying to infiltrate US naval bases. Marine Corps Base Quantico had a scary incident in May where two Jordanian nationals, one of which was reportedly on the terror watch list, tried to infiltrate the facility by posing as Amazon workers.

Now, we’ve learned that the Department of Homeland Security has busted an ISIS-affiliated that smuggled hundreds of illegals across the border, and many dozens are roaming our streets because the government lost track of them. Oh, and did I mention that they were apprehended and then released (via NBC News):

Worrying news breaking tonight: “Tonight, NBC News has learned more than 50 migrants with potential ties to an ISIS-affiliated smuggling network are at large in America. Many illegally crossed the border…” pic.twitter.com/ERI55LZ3od — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 26, 2024

The Department of Homeland Security has identified over 400 immigrants who have come to the U.S. from Central Asia and elsewhere as “subjects of concern” because they were brought by an ISIS-affiliated human smuggling network, three U.S. officials tell NBC News. While over 150 of them have been arrested, the whereabouts of over 50 remain unknown, the officials said, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking to arrest them on immigration charges when they are located. “In this case, it was the information that suggested a potential tie to ISIS because of some of the individuals involved in [smuggling migrants to the border] that led us to want to take extra care,” said a senior Biden administration official, “and out of an abundance of caution make sure that we exercised our authority in the most expansive and appropriate way to mitigate risk because of this potential connection being made.” The official added that since ICE began arresting migrants brought to the U.S. by the ISIS-linked smuggling group several months ago, no information has emerged tying them to a threat to the U.S. homeland. Many of the more than 400 migrants crossed the southern border and were released into the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection because they were not on the government’s terrorism watchlist, according to the three officials, and the agency did not have information raising concerns at the time. But recent terrorist attacks in Russia have fueled heightened concern about ISIS and its offshoot ISIS-K. In recent months, DHS has been looking more closely at migrants from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia and Russia, countries where ISIS-K has been active.

No threat? This operation wasn’t some act of charity, folks. Who are we kidding? Of course, they were importing their operatives into the United States, and the Biden administration decided to let them go. When ISIS folks are helping people enter the US illegally, what else is there to conclude other than terrorist concerns? The FBI has been too busy going after senior citizens stricken with cancer who walked around the Capitol on January 6, pro-lifers, and people posting anti-Biden memes on social media to tend to this matter of national security. The Biden Justice Department is corrupt and untrustworthy, so everyone needs to be more vigilant in public until we get a new president.

Immigration has become a top voter issue, with 62 percent of voters now supporting the mass deportation of illegal aliens, which includes a majority of Hispanic voters. Incidents and news stories like this should increase the pressure on the Biden White House to do what they’ve refused to do thus far—regain operational control.

You’re letting terrorists into the country, Joe. I know some Democrats in Dearborn, Michigan, like that, but the rest of us don’t.