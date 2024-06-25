Joe Biden's Ghost Writer Is About to be Held in Contempt
Tipsheet

CNN Commentator Had the Perfect Word to Describe What Happened at an LA Synagogue

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 25, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

It’s another rare moment where CNN was accurate. It’s an even more special treat when it’s former Obama official Van Jones trashing his side of the aisle, highlighting a crucial observation in the wake of the recent antisemitic attack in Los Angeles.  Jones is a die-hard progressive, but he can also give pointed commentary and analysis, some of which might not sit well with fellow left-wingers. 

He also spoke about how the Obama coalition is falling apart, unenthused, and moving away from the Democratic Party. He’s now calling what happened in Los Angeles what it should be called in every media outlet nationwide: a pogrom. Jones added that Jewish people aren’t harassing Muslims or besieging mosques. Jones also said that these aren't legitimate protests. When you go into Jewish neighborhoods, besiege Jewish community centers, places of worship, or Jewish-owned businesses wearing pro-Hamas garb, you're looking for a fight and to terrorize the local population. 

“I haven’t seen any Jewish people in America running up on mosques with Israeli flags,” said the CNN commentator. “Protest a policy, not a people. What we saw outside of the synagogue in LA is a pogrom,” he added:

To recap, pro-terrorist agitators assaulted Jewish worshippers trying to enter Adas Torah over the weekend (via KTLA):

 Politicians are joining leaders of Los Angeles’ Jewish community in condemning the actions of pro-Palestinian demonstrators who they say blocked access to a synagogue on Sunday, resulting in fistfights. 

The violence erupted outside Adas Torah in L.A.’s heavily Jewish Pico-Robertson neighborhood. 

Witnesses say the protestors, who oppose Israel’s military response to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on civilians – blocked congregants from entering the synagogue, leading to skirmishes that left some people bloodied. Police eventually formed a skirmish line and brought the situation under control. One person was arrested. 

Adas Torah says some members of the community were “maced and bear sprayed” by demonstrators. 

“[Sunday’s] violence in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood was abhorrent, and blocking access to a place of worship is unacceptable,” said L.A. Mayor Karen Bass. “I want to be clear that Los Angeles will not be a harbor for antisemitism and violence. Those responsible for either will be found and held accountable.” 

The Left is pro-Hamas. The Left is pro-terrorist. The Left hates Jews, and the Left is the problem.

These attacks have been happening for months now, too. 

