Biden's Debate Prep Includes This Physical Test. I Don't Think It's Going Well.

No wonder why the Biden team departed so early to Camp David for debate preparation. The White House summoned all the top Democratic strategists and advisers to ready the president as best they could against former President Donald Trump. Before they could review any of their attack lines or soundbites touting this administration's little legislative record, they need to ensure Biden can stand for at least 90 minutes. That’s not a good thing for a president we’ve been told is vivacious, a night owl, and sharp as a tack:

Biden’s debate prep involves standing for an extended period of time: pic.twitter.com/10WFgrOkkj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 21, 2024

Some in the media have already tried to make the point that these debates are unfair to Biden. I’m not kidding; MSNBC played the ‘obstacles so high’ card to defend the president of the United States. It’s unfair for the president to debate like this. Is it because he’s too old?

I’m hoping Trump destroys Biden but with graceful brutality. Don’t interrupt or be too overly aggressive, which was Trump’s mistake during the first debate of the 2020 election. The wind is already at your back, Mr. Trump. Let Biden talk because there’s a good chance he’ll short-circuit. Let Biden make his shoddy talking points about how he’s a job creator, and then, line-by-line, calmly eviscerate these points.

It's Trump’s debate to lose. All the former president has to show is that he’s energetic, can throw and take punches, and take down his opponent in a presidential manner. Think Reagan’s ‘There You Go Again’ or how he expertly destroyed the talking from Mondale about his age in the 1984 debate. It’s a moment where Mondale admitted he knew he had lost the election.

As much as I would love an ad hominem attack, refrain from attacking and let this old man spew lies that cover his thin, unremarkable presidency that’s been marred by incompetence, chaos, and abject failure.

Think Stanley Cup Final, Mr. Trump. It’s a seven-game series. It’s a long slog. Don’t exhaust everything on the first go-around. And if Biden has a brain fart, don’t get overly excited, just carry on as if nothing happened. The voters already know Biden is too old. Let his own faults and mental health failures be broadcast uninterrupted to the tens of millions watching. Trump’s reserved disposition in not attacking during such a situation might even win over some moderates who are again fence-sitting due to the former president’s ‘bull in a China closet’ reputation. Prove them wrong. Trump tried throwing haymakers 24/7 four years ago, and it hurt him more than it helped.

Still, Biden needs to practice standing without keeling over—and we’re supposed to believe that this man can do the job.

I also don't think it's going well at Camp David: