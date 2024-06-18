MSNBC Host Tests New Talking Point to Prepare for Biden’s Possible Obliteration in the Debates

Only the liberal media could make the incumbency of the presidency seem like a disadvantage because their guy is on the struggle bus. MSNBC’s Alex Wagner appears to be getting a little nervous about Joe Biden’s potential obliteration in the first debate with former President Donald Trump on June 27. She expounded on how Biden’s bar is higher than Trump’s, who just has to appear on stage, look alive, and have words come out, despite what those words mean. That’s her take on this upcoming duel between the two men.

On MSNBC, Alex Wagner whines that Trump will be held to a much lower standard than Biden during the debates. Susan Glasser agrees, says the MAGA base doesn't hold Trump "accountable" like...well, hostile leftist Democrat journalists. pic.twitter.com/ld8bkSHPtK — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 17, 2024

The bar is higher for Biden. Yes—he’s the president of the United States. He should be able to defend his record with gusto and not stare into space while wandering off, as we’ve seen multiple times over the past few weeks.

The first debate is unfair to Biden because of the obstacles he faces. I can’t believe that’s a serious talking point, but I will leave it to MSNBC to set the stage if a meltdown ensues. They need to keep liberal America’s blood pressure from spiking.

The irony is that this ‘debate is unfair to Biden’ line is a tacit acknowledgment that the man doesn’t have the stamina to do the job. And now that the European media saw that more explicitly first-hand during the recent G7 Summit in Italy, where numerous publications highlighted Biden’s mental decline, the media is stacking those sandbags.

I don’t think Biden is going to be creamed. They’ll pump him full of drugs, and he will be cogent for most of the debate. Never underestimate anyone. Trump can’t be too aggressive either, as he was in the first debate in 2020, which hurt him more than it helped. Trump can lethally rip apart Biden’s record calmly and collectedly. Think of it as embracing a graceful brutality in dismantling the Biden presidency before a national audience. Trump doesn’t need to scream or interrupt; he just needs to methodically kill this Biden administration via death by a thousand political cuts.