Tipsheet

Climate Change Clowns Get Totally Owned Trying to Disrupt Scottie Scheffler on the PGA Tour

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 23, 2024 10:00 PM

These people are the worst. They came after landmarks, priceless works of art, and even desecrated the Trevi Fountain in Rome. Now, they’re coming after golf, and no one has time for their nonsense. On the final day of the Travelers Championship, these clowns decided to bum-rush the green on the 18th hole. All Scottie Scheffler could do was watch as these global warming activists got wrecked as police swarmed to stop their shenanigans. 

These deviants were then dragged off like dogs as the crowd booed, hissed, and chanted “USA.” Barstool Sport’s Dave Portnoy said they should be “executed.” Maybe a bit too much, but two groups are elite in their poor messaging skills: the climate change movement followed by the pro-Hamas crew, who seem incapable of understanding that no one cares that a terrorist hellhole is being bombed back to the Stone Age. In this country, we cheer when terrorists get turned into ashtrays—them and their evil spawn. The only people who think otherwise are idiots, which makes the liberal affinity for Hamas even more straightforward.

Scheffler won the Travelers Championship, by the way.

