Climate Change Clowns Get Totally Owned Trying to Disrupt Scottie Scheffler on the PGA Tour

These people are the worst. They came after landmarks, priceless works of art, and even desecrated the Trevi Fountain in Rome. Now, they’re coming after golf, and no one has time for their nonsense. On the final day of the Travelers Championship, these clowns decided to bum-rush the green on the 18th hole. All Scottie Scheffler could do was watch as these global warming activists got wrecked as police swarmed to stop their shenanigans.

EXECUTE THESE PROTESTERS!!!! — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 23, 2024

Excellent. More normies just got closer to accepting that the Antarctica Penal Colony for Decarbonizationists is the only way. https://t.co/NWZSeRYf3O — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 23, 2024

You need to understand that rank and file decarbonizationists hate golf more than just about anything. Even more than fracking.



“ERMEGERD LOOK AT THIS WATER-INTENSIVE WASTE OF LAND JUST SO THE RICH CAN PLAY A STUPID GAME, NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!” — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 23, 2024

Here is the scene of the protestors rushing the green at the Travelers Championship right before Scottie Scheffler takes his potential winning putt. Wild scene pic.twitter.com/CWm4fwgKrH — Fairway Updates (@fairwayupdates) June 23, 2024

Travelers Championship interrupted by protesters.



Complete clowns. pic.twitter.com/CObUv3IHDZ — OutKick (@Outkick) June 23, 2024

#BREAKING Climate Activists from Extinction Rebellion Set off Smoke Bombs as they STORM THE GREEN at the 18th Hole of the PGA Tour as SCOTTIE SCHEFFLERS was finishing his game. pic.twitter.com/jDV3hURz5F — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 23, 2024

These deviants were then dragged off like dogs as the crowd booed, hissed, and chanted “USA.” Barstool Sport’s Dave Portnoy said they should be “executed.” Maybe a bit too much, but two groups are elite in their poor messaging skills: the climate change movement followed by the pro-Hamas crew, who seem incapable of understanding that no one cares that a terrorist hellhole is being bombed back to the Stone Age. In this country, we cheer when terrorists get turned into ashtrays—them and their evil spawn. The only people who think otherwise are idiots, which makes the liberal affinity for Hamas even more straightforward.

Scheffler won the Travelers Championship, by the way.

Damn you people. This is GOLF. Not a rock concert. pic.twitter.com/EOmBCdrboc — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) June 23, 2024