Bill Maher Inadvertently Exposes the Dems' Racism on Immigration

I know the honeymoon will end at some point, whether next week or if Trump wins the 2024 election. Still, Bill Maher shredding liberal talking points and hearing the deafening silence from his audience as he rails against the gross incompetence of this administration, albeit indirectly, is worth it.

Also, who are these people—former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Maher were both torching liberals and the issues that formed their raison d'être. The Russian collusion hoax, while still salient in the minds of the Left, isn’t as high-pitched. It’s abortion, Trump is evil, and open borders forever.

Maher has warned liberals this is the issue that “could f**k them on Election Day.” Most voters have done 180-degree turns on the immigration issue; he understands why: we have criminal aliens raping and murdering our citizens nationwide. Now, a majority of Hispanics favor mass deportation of illegal aliens; 62 percent of voters support this, too. Trump has a 20-plus-point advantage over Biden on immigration matters with Latinos. The HBO host noted that the Democrats’ route of being un-racist on immigration exposes them as racists because it shows they don’t view Latinos as Americans:

Bill Maher scolds Democrats for their 'racist' border policies:

"Trump has a 23 point edge with Latinos on the issue of border security.

Democrats trying to be so un-racist are actually kind of racist. Because they don't seem to see Latinos as Americans. They care about border…

Cuomo also took a sledgehammer to the Left, noting that no one had a plan after letting in all these people. There was no housing, job training, or much of anything, which explains the massive tab for taxpayers, hotels being seized, and diseases running amok, specifically measles. It was all about stating ideological concerns rather than producing results.

Andrew Cuomo goes scorched Earth on failed Democrat immigration policies:

"His [Biden] immigration policy was a mistake. How you do it makes all the difference in the world. To just open the borders with no plan, you don't know where they go, you don't know who's going to pay for…

Do both men make sense? Yes, but the ulterior motive here is probably to pressure Biden to become more hawkish on the border and try to make moves to re-establish operational control. That window has passed. Anything Biden does now will look politically motivated. Also, Bill is a little behind on how New York City manages this crisis. Yes, Mayor Eric Adams said waves of illegals would destroy the city but then signed off on a pre-paid credit card program for these people, so he's been just as ineffective and chaotic as Biden.