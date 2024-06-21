Dem Rep Cites Phantom Poll Showing Biden Winning Re-election and Dems Retaking the...
Tipsheet

MSNBC Legal Analyst Says It's Dangerous to Peddle This Theory About the Trump Trial

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 21, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/John Locher

Lisa Rubin got triggered yesterday, criticizing former President Donald Trump for attacking the sham indictment in the Manhattan hush money trial, whose credibility is only seen as legitimate among liberal circles. The MSNBC legal analyst finds it dangerous that Trump would try to peddle a narrative that the Biden Justice Department was pulling the strings behind the scenes.

The funny part is that she highlights why this is being discussed since a top DOJ official, Matthew Colangelo, resigned to take a lower-tiered job to prosecute Trump. Rubin’s only counterpoint is that Colangelo wasn’t leading the prosecutorial team. Also, it’s “perniciously racist” to suggest that the Biden DOJ would do this because it insinuates that Manhattan District Alvin Bragg couldn’t have managed this case. 

Ms. Rubin, the only person who thought that was you. I love how she couldn’t explain why this Biden DOJ theory isn’t valid. The Justice Department is corrupt. They’re going after not just Trump but anyone against the Democratic Party agenda. Hence, the creepy visits to people’s homes over anti-Biden memes and helping a whistleblower expose child genital mutilation surgeries in Texas that might be part of a state Medicaid fraud scheme. 

Judge Juan Merchan refused to allow expert testimony from former FEC Commissioner Brad Smith in Trump’s defense, which would have eviscerated the core of Bragg’s case, namely that the hush money payments and related paperwork were essentially overblown campaign finance violations. CNN’s Elie Honig also torched the reasoning behind the charges and the trial, concluding that he’d be shocked if Trump were given jail time for a crime whose criminal classification is no worse than shoplifting a Snapple from a local bodega.

Today's String of Supreme Court Decisions Blew Up Another Liberal Narrative (Again) Matt Vespa
 Our own Guy Benson, who isn’t a hardcore MAGA supporter, further expounded on this point, and again, the Biden DOJ pulling the strings or endorsing this circus isn’t tin foil hat material:

A very senior Biden official left the administration to prosecute Trump. The president's team held a campaign event at the courthouse. And the Biden DOJ conspicuously declined to do anything to enforce its own jurisdiction against Bragg's flagrant and consequential infringement.  This can, and perhaps should, be interpreted as tacit approval of the partisan prosecution.   Aid and comfort to that effort was not furnished through action, but through precedent-breaking inaction.   Whether the 'justice has been served and no one is above the law' crowd wants to admit it or not, these confluence of factors will cause many reasonable observers to conclude that on the whole, Trump has a point.

Oh, and there’s this creepiness from the president:

Sorry, MSNBC, the people don’t see this as legitimate and never will. Except for your audience, which is comprised of left-wing sociopaths who suck on self-righteousness like Hunter Biden’s crack pipe.

