Dem Rep Cites Phantom Poll Showing Biden Winning Re-election and Dems Retaking the House

You must hand it to Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA)—the man will trot out any line the Democratic National Committee gives him. I don’t fault him; he’s a loyal Democrat. The dedication to go on television, lie like this, and keep his composure is something. It was MSNBC, so it was very friendly territory, but what the hell is he talking about?

Advertisement

I’ll quote Joe Concha: “What poll.” The Democratic congressman supposedly had on good authority this poll showing Biden was going to win re-election and that Democrats were going to retake the House. Has Lieu been hitting Hunter Biden’s crack pipe?

The media is trying to gaslight us about the cheap fakes around Joe Biden’s senior citizen moments in public. We know the clips are authentic, but now we have elected lawmakers spouting truly fake polls to drive a laughably disprovable narrative that Biden is cruising to re-election:

Rep. @tedlieu: A poll released today showed President Biden will win reelection and Democrats will win back the House. That's because we're running on freedom, democracy, and optimism. This Project 2025 manifesto by Trump loyalists and extreme Republicans is based on darkness. It… pic.twitter.com/eZ1W9vDkg5 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 18, 2024

Every poll has Biden underwater in most critical swing states. He’s losing Hispanic men, black voters under 50 are fleeing Democrats, and there are unresolved issues among Muslim communities that dot the Rust Belt that could break the president in Michigan. Young voters who had dogmatic loyalty to Democrats during the Obama years aren’t feeling Biden either.

Ted, I think you’ve gaslighted yourself.