What This Dem Communications Director Tweeted Explains Why Trump Can Stick Around

[UPDATE: Mr. Kamens has protected his tweets as if that would do anything]

I’ll be nice here: I’m sure the intent was innocuous, but the reaction was brutal, and rightfully so. Ben Kamens decided to post that his student loans were forgiven despite being the communications director for Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), where he makes close to $100,000/year.

Just got a call to let me know my student debt has been canceled. This is why elections matter. Thanks @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/VXysu5lucf — Ben Kamens (@BeeKamens) June 19, 2024

You all know this, but when Democrats talk about student loan forgiveness, these are the people the working class is picking up the tab for their ‘whine like a little girl because everything isn’t woke’ degrees. Is the price of college too high? Sure, that’s a multi-tier debate, whose origins ironically could be traced back to the Obama presidency, which got the government into the student loan business—because banks were evil—unsurprisingly leading to the cost of higher education degrees spiraling out of control. Colleges were getting unlimited revenue, so why not raise tuition?

A thorough example of why Biden’s loan cancellation is a gigantic waste of your taxpayer money:

-Guy is a staffer, he is already getting them paid off ($800+/month) for FREE by the federal government through the employee student loan repayment program

-Address listed is out of… https://t.co/XRSQQr4UGl — Maggie Howell (@Mar__G_3) June 19, 2024

What a tool! Does this deadbeat know the loan he signed for was paid by truck drivers, carpenters, plumbers, mechanics & chumps like me who worked 40 hrs a week to pay for my college? He thanks Biden but Joe didn’t use HIS money-he used $ of working ppl. https://t.co/wDWIaiLeVG — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 20, 2024

at first I saw this and thought oh man some policy staffer tweeted this, but he’s the COMMS DIRECTOR and that makes it somehow much much worse 😂 https://t.co/PawYLnFCx6 — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) June 20, 2024

Just got done with another 12 hour day in a hardhat. Still paying my student debt. And yours, apparently. https://t.co/FSjrFDhM7m — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 19, 2024

Ben Kamens earns over $90,000 a year working as the communications director for #OH09 Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D). You just paid off his student loans.https://t.co/tPuCo2nv32 https://t.co/OEbLAeToSD — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) June 19, 2024

Had a crew of 7 guys today, busting ass in Louisiana heat all day. 6 days a week currently.



And here we have a DC comms staffer who was too much of a broke bitch to pay his own student loans celebrating having his debt transferred to them. https://t.co/FSjrFDijWU — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 19, 2024

Maggie Howell, formerly of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, also noted that Kamens, being a congressional staffer, was already having his loans paid off through the employee student loan repayment program. Being internet sleuths, everyone went to work because his address was included in the picture. It was out of state, with Kamens' house worth over $500,000.

The working class is paying for the educations of snobby liberals, and that is how you keep Donald Trump in the mix, along with this neo-populist fervor that’s gripped the nation.

Democratic Party strategist James Carville said this was a bad idea when Liz Warren pitched it, as generations of Americans have worked through college—no one wants to hear this nonsense. But Democrats are addicted to giving people free stuff, even if it ends up killing working and middle-class families.

You can't hide this disastrous post, sir.

Ben Kamens, the Democrat staffer making $80,000 a year in taxpayer-funded salary and boasted about Biden wiping his student debt, locked down his account 😂🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/YMPYSrMcIU — Chris🇺🇸 (@Chris_1776_) June 20, 2024