Tipsheet

What This Dem Communications Director Tweeted Explains Why Trump Can Stick Around

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 21, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

[UPDATE: Mr. Kamens has protected his tweets as if that would do anything]

***

I’ll be nice here: I’m sure the intent was innocuous, but the reaction was brutal, and rightfully so. Ben Kamens decided to post that his student loans were forgiven despite being the communications director for Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), where he makes close to $100,000/year.

You all know this, but when Democrats talk about student loan forgiveness, these are the people the working class is picking up the tab for their ‘whine like a little girl because everything isn’t woke’ degrees. Is the price of college too high? Sure, that’s a multi-tier debate, whose origins ironically could be traced back to the Obama presidency, which got the government into the student loan business—because banks were evil—unsurprisingly leading to the cost of higher education degrees spiraling out of control. Colleges were getting unlimited revenue, so why not raise tuition? 

Maggie Howell, formerly of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, also noted that Kamens, being a congressional staffer, was already having his loans paid off through the employee student loan repayment program. Being internet sleuths, everyone went to work because his address was included in the picture. It was out of state, with Kamens' house worth over $500,000. 

The working class is paying for the educations of snobby liberals, and that is how you keep Donald Trump in the mix, along with this neo-populist fervor that’s gripped the nation.

Democratic Party strategist James Carville said this was a bad idea when Liz Warren pitched it, as generations of Americans have worked through college—no one wants to hear this nonsense. But Democrats are addicted to giving people free stuff, even if it ends up killing working and middle-class families.

***

You can't hide this disastrous post, sir.

