Tipsheet

Here's the Part of Dr. Phil's Trump Interview That Would Probably Make Libs Vomit

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 19, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

On June 6, Dr. Phil McGraw sat down with former President Donald Trump for over an hour. The entire sit-down was posted on X, which included some funny Trump moments, such as one where Trump bashed Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), a longtime Israel supporter, for becoming a Palestinian over his criticism of the Netanyahu government during the Gaza war. It also had damning moments where the economic facts were brought up, showing how the Biden administration has plunged the nation into a state of anemia. 

Inflation remains out of control, and it’s killing working families. And yet, Biden and his crew think they’re God’s gift for creating jobs. The interview was censored on TikTok because it featured Trump. Still, the part that will make the liberal media queasy is the black audience member who now has an entirely different take on the former president. She added that she now views the media’s portrayal of the former president as damaging to voters. 

“I think it actually gave me an interpretation of him [Trump] that I've never had of him before,” she said. 

A black voter had her mind changed. It’s not an isolated incident. Trump appears to be doing very well with black voters, and CNN’s Harry Enten, a FiveThirtyEight alum, was shell-shocked when he reviewed the findings. Trump is garnering around 21 percent support among black voters. If that holds, the election is over. Biden is hemorrhaging black voters under 50, and there’s no sign of this trend reversing.  


