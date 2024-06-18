MSNBC Host Tests New Talking Point to Prepare for Biden’s Possible Obliteration in...
Tipsheet

One Media Campaign Against Trump Appears to Have Failed Spectacularly

Matt Vespa
June 18, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

CNN’s Harry Enten was aghast, peering through the data on black voters. Independence Day is a few weeks away. The campaign season is here, and this poll cannot be ignored if you’re a Democrat. There are no words for it. It’s devastating. Joe Biden, the man who told black voters if they don’t vote for him, they’re not black, is losing this key Democratic Party voter bloc in droves. Enten was left “speechless,” as the data looks like Trump is heading for a historic election night, with black voters garnering 21 percent of their support. If that holds, the election is over. 

Don’t pop champagne yet, as political mirages are plenty in the hot summer months. Enten, a FiveThirtyEight alum, is a good number cruncher and dug deeper into this figure. Again, if you’re a Democrat, you better hit the Pepto Bismol. In 2020, around this time, Biden had an 80-point advantage with black voters under 50. It’s now only plus-37, a massive drop by more than half, which also left Enten stunned. 

“I’ve never seen anything like this, I’m like speechless,” he said. Black Democrats over 50 have dipped from an 83-point advantage in Biden’s favor down 74. Enten doesn’t think anything could reverse this trend at this time. 

In the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, Biden’s baseline among black voters is also abysmal, holding at 63 percent. Trump hovers at 23 percent. When Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is added into the mix, Biden drops to 49 percent, Trump dips to 14 percent, and Mr. Kennedy nabs 11 percent. 

Enten concedes he never thought he would have seen something like this from black voters. As of now, the data is clear: black Americans don’t like Joe. Does this mean the president is going to dust off another pandering line about how the GOP is going to put blacks back in chains to save himself or not? 

Progressive reporter Glenn Greenwald noted how the media's incessant campaign to frame Trump as a racist and white nationalist has failed spectacularly. 

