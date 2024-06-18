One Media Campaign Against Trump Appears to Have Failed Spectacularly
Tipsheet

CNN Steps on a Rake With This Segment About Trump Supporters

Matt Vespa
June 18, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The liberal media, like their supporters, have a horrendous habit that’s now become a form of entertainment: becoming obsessed with explaining things to people they think are less than on the educational scale. It’s not that they’re out of touch; everyone else who disagrees with them is wrong. It’s the condescending attitude that’s infected most liberals in America. They can’t stand people with differing opinions, even if they are incorrect. That’s the point: you can be wrong in America. Yet, they’ve decided to take it upon themselves to disprove people they hate, making them insufferable and all-around miserable. It’s got to the point where overt trolling is taken seriously.

CNN devoted an entire segment to diving into the conspiracy theory that we’re a constitutional republic, something that’s a historical fact. There is a difference between democracy and republicanism. Have the terms been used interchangeably? Yes, but it’s also incorrect to do so. And yet, I don’t lose sleep over it. The liberal media offering a history lesson is already bound for failure since the Left has zero grasp of history. It’s even more hilarious that a liberal reporter is propped up as the oracle to all things democratic in this segment. 

The worst is that CNN’s closing refutes the premise of the segment, which is that we’re a democracy, saying that a constitutional republic is a form of democracy. Yes, it’s also two entirely different concepts. We’re not a direct democracy as seen in ancient Athens—that would lead to one thing our Founders were most fearful of: tyrannical majorities. Hence, our Constitution is loaded with mechanisms to prevent such heinous developments from forming, partially by slowing down the speed of government and enabling a system where safety is placed above efficiency. Tom Elliott of Grabien, who clipped this insanity, quoted some of our Founding Fathers to offer more context: 

President Washington, for example, knew charismatic men could seduce men into giving up their liberty: "It is one of the evils of democratical governments, that the people, not always seeing and frequently misled, must often feel before they can act right; but then evil of this nature seldom fail to work their own cure." 

The founders frequently wrote about the "tyranny of the majority," understanding that in a pure democracy, it's very easy for a majority of voters to assign themselves the property/wealth of a minority.   

The father of the Constitution, James Madison, wrote: "Where a majority are united by a common sentiment, and have an opportunity, the rights of the minor party become insecure." Elsewhere he warned, "Democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths." 

John Adams, a Federalist, likewise understood the lessons from previous experiments with democracy: "Democracy, will soon degenerate into an anarchy, such an anarchy that every man will do what is right in his own eyes, and no man's life or property or reputation or liberty will be secure and every one of these will soon mold itself into a system of subordination of all the moral virtues, and intellectual abilities, all the powers of wealth, beauty, wit, and science, to the wanton pleasures, the capricious will, and the execrable cruelty of one or a very few." 

It's not nit-picky because tyrannical majorities are what liberals want, which explains their unhealthy zealotry toward abolishing the Electoral College. They want majority rule. Democrats’ vision of “democracy” is not so dissimilar from how some extremist radical Islam groups interpret it: once you win, you can do whatever you want. 

Nope. Also, have you noticed their obsession with destroying the Supreme Court, the institution tasked with keeping the legislature from going off the reservation? It’s about breaking institutions to their will—that’s American progressivism.

