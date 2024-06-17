Gretchen Whitmer Seems to Have Audio Issues Any Time She's Pressed by the Media

Some folks on social media have noticed something strange happens to Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer when she’s asked about a controversial topic: a communications problem. It happened during a June 9 CNN segment about the Hunter Biden trial. It was before the verdict, but it’s clear that Whitmer wanted no part of this interview, and the audio magically vanished:

Biden campaign co-chair Gretchen Whitmer conveniently loses her connection just as she's being asked about Hunter Biden's criminal trial pic.twitter.com/PaHgPfQBUD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2024

Whitmer will be one of Biden’s go-to gals in this re-election bid since he must win Michigan to win re-election. The state is chock full of Muslim voters who hate the Biden White House’s Israel policy, but the more significant issue is the independent voter bloc that isn’t high on the president. Whitmer could help on that front, but what good is the governor if she can’t stand the media for more than 30 seconds when pressed about the issues? Also, the governor doesn't have some shoddy kidnapping plot she can use to weaponize against Trump, a subplot of the 2020 election that was utterly ridiculous. That so-called plot was another in-kind contribution to Democrats from the FBI.

Someone else found this clip from a local media outlet that asked the governor about her COVID protocols at the height of the pandemic. During that segment, the audio also cut out. How convenient.

Gretchen Whitmer has “lost audio” before! This is her go to move! https://t.co/awNuxAqg8u pic.twitter.com/ymdFiJUx5p — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 13, 2024