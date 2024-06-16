Why Biden's Staff Might Be Supremely Irritated With Obama Right Now
Tipsheet

Who Is 'Wanda The Stuffer'? And Why Did She Get Arrested.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 16, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Wanda Geter-Pataky has been arrested. Fox News’ Jesse Waters dubbed her ‘Wanda the stuffer” because she got busted doing precisely that on camera. Ms. Wanda’s alleged election fraud operations have nothing to do with the 2020 election. However, it still speaks to the issue of election integrity and shows Democrats, once again, that there are people who help steal elections.

Geter-Pataky was arrested for alleged fraudulent election activity from the 2019 elections in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Many questions relate to this whole saga, some parts you can’t make up. Geter-Pataky was also arrested with three others. They’re due in court on June 24 (via Fox 61): 

A Bridgeport city employee and city council member are among four people arrested in connection to misusing absentee ballots in the 2019 Bridgeport Democratic Mayoral Primary. 

Wanda Geter-Pataky, 67, who is an employee for the city of Bridgeport, was arrested, along with Bridgeport City Councilor Alfredo Castillo, 52, and two Joe Ganim campaign workers: Nisla Heredia, 61 and Josephine Edmonds, 62. 

All of them were charged with unlawful possession of absentee ballots. 

Edmonds, Geter-Pataky and Heredia were also charged with tampering with a witness. 

Geter-Pataky, Castillo and Heredia were charged with misrepresenting eligibility requirements for voting by absentee. 

Castillo, Edmonds and Heredia were charged with failure to maintain absentee ballot distribution list. 

Edmonds and Heredia were charged with being present when an absentee ballot applicant executed an absentee ballot. 

Geter-Pataky and Castillo were charged with failure to sign an assister on an absentee ballot. 

 In 2023, Geter-Pataky was involved in some election shenanigans in that year’s mayoral race. The investigation into Geter-Pataky and the unusual election practices in Bridgeport spanned five years (via Associated Press): 

While the charges relate to the 2019 race, Geter-Pataky was a key player in another episode involving absentee ballots that upended the 2023 mayoral contest. 

A judge ordered a new election in the race between Ganim and John Gomes after surveillance videos surfaced showing people stuffing multiple absentee ballots into outdoor collection boxes during the Democratic primary. Gomes contended that one of those people stuffing the boxes was Geter-Pataky. 

During a court hearing in October, Geter-Pataky exercised her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and declined to answer questions. 

[…] 

In the latest race, Ganim ultimately won reelection in an unusual general election held in February. He easily defeated Gomes, the city’s former acting chief administrative officer who had originally gone to court to get the primary rerun on the grounds that the original result was tainted. It marked the fourth straight time Ganim had beaten Gomes in the messy race, including the voided primary in September, a nullified general election in November and a rerun primary in January. 

[…] 

The Secretary of the State’s Office had sent a formal letter of referral regarding possible wrongdoing to the State Elections Enforcement Commission following the September 2019 primary. SEEC, however, didn’t refer the evidence of alleged criminal conduct it had uncovered to state prosecutors until June 7, 2023. 

Mayor Ganim said he was unaware of the alleged illegal campaign activities committed on behalf of Wanda and others. Even local media is asking if this should have taken five years.

Even the local chapter of Black Lives Matter is weighing in, claiming Connecticut Democrats turned a blind eye to these antics, which led to the disenfranchisement of black voters. 

Ivelisse Correa, vice president of the local chapter, essentially said it should be one person, one vote per person, and no one should be forced into ballot harvesting. 

What a mess, but also, liberals complaining about the dangers of ballot harvesting is amusing. You guys created this monster.


